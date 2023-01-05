Lincoln Property Group Southeast announced nuclear fuel cell technology company, NAC International, has signed a lease for 23,000-square-fee of space in the 2 Sun office building in Technology Park Atlanta.
A company that specializes in nuclear fuel cell technology and consulting solutions has signed a lease for an office in Peachtree Corners.
Lincoln Property Company Southeast announced NAC International signed the lease for 23,000-square-feet of space at the 2 Sun office building in Technology Park Atlanta. The 98.040-square-foot 2 Sun building was recently renovated to add campus-wide Wi-Fi internet, food delivery service for tenants and an outdoor patio.
“Peachtree Corners is one of the premier business atmospheres in Metro Atlanta, and 2 Sun offers a range of first-rate amenities both on and near the property,” Lincoln Property company Southeast Vice-President Matt Fergus said. “The recent capital improvements allow 2 Sun to capture growing demand in the submarket as office users prioritize highly-amenitized buildings that address the fast-changing needs of today’s workforce.”
Lincoln said the northeast Atlanta submarket has outperformed other submarkets in recent years and its 15.9% vacancy rate is the lowest among major areas in metro Atlanta.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.