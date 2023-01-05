2 Sun.jpeg

A company that specializes in nuclear fuel cell technology and consulting solutions has signed a lease for an office in Peachtree Corners.

Lincoln Property Company Southeast announced NAC International signed the lease for 23,000-square-feet of space at the 2 Sun office building in Technology Park Atlanta. The 98.040-square-foot 2 Sun building was recently renovated to add campus-wide Wi-Fi internet, food delivery service for tenants and an outdoor patio.

