A Piper PA-28-140 sits on its nose after it front landing gear collapsed during an emergency landing on Interstate 98 near Buford on Jan. 24. A National Transportation Safety Board preliminary report shows the plane was on an instructional flight and it lost power after a fuel tank switch on its way back to Briscoe Field in Lawrenceville.
A plane that was damaged as it was forced to make an emergency landing on Interstate 985 last month did so because it had lost all power on its way back to Briscoe Field in Lawrenceville, according to report from federal investigators.
The National Transportation Safety Board's preliminary report into the Jan. 24 incident near Buford and Sugar Hill shows the Piper PA-28-140 airplane had been on a instructional flight when it experienced trouble. It's landing on the interstate shut down I-985 for hours during rush hour traffic.
"The flight instructor reported that she and the student pilot practiced several maneuvers in the local area and were returning to their home airport," the report states. "She asked the student to switch fuel tanks, since it was time to do so. Shortly thereafter, the engine unexpectedly lost all power."
The instructor was able to confirm that the plane's throttle was full forward and that its fuel air mixture was full rich after the plane lost power, but they were too far out from Briscoe Field, where they had taken off from, to make it back safely.
"Unable to reach an airport, the flight instructor performed a forced landing to a local interstate highway," the report states.
The landing did present its own challenges, however.
The plane was damaged during the attempted emergency landing. It clipped a truck before landing and the landing gear under the nose collapsed during the landing as well.
There was other damage that was also listed in the report.
"An inspector with the Federal Aviation Administration responded to the accident site and examined the wreckage," the report states. "He reported that the right wing was substantially damaged."
Despite the damage to the plane, the flight instructor and the student pilot were not injured during the landing.
The NTSB is keeping the wreckage of the plane for further examination as it continues its investigation into the incident.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
