985-Small-Plane-Crash-WAGAME001_mpg_00.06.49.18.jpg (copy)

A Piper PA-28-140 sits on its nose after it front landing gear collapsed during an emergency landing on Interstate 98 near Buford on Jan. 24. A National Transportation Safety Board preliminary report shows the plane was on an instructional flight and it lost power after a fuel tank switch on its way back to Briscoe Field in Lawrenceville.

 Photo: FOX. Atlanta

A plane that was damaged as it was forced to make an emergency landing on Interstate 985 last month did so because it had lost all power on its way back to Briscoe Field in Lawrenceville, according to report from federal investigators.

The National Transportation Safety Board's preliminary report into the Jan. 24 incident near Buford and Sugar Hill shows the Piper PA-28-140 airplane had been on a instructional flight when it experienced trouble. It's landing on the interstate shut down I-985 for hours during rush hour traffic.