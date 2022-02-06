Longtime 12Stone Chief Financial Officer Norwood Davis is leaving the church for a job with Indianapolis-based Wesleyan Investment Foundation.
Davis, who has also been involved in a wide array of organizations in Gwinnett County, announced the move on his Facebook page Sunday night. He will initially become the chief strategy officer for the Wesleyan Investment Foundation, but will eventually transition into its chief executive officer position.
However, Davis won't necessarily leave Gwinnett County despite taking on his new job.
"I’ll be transitioning from my role at 12Stone through June 30," Davis said. "Aerah and I will continue to reside in Norcross and I’ll commute to WIF’s HQ just north of Indianapolis."
Davis explained the Wesleyan Investment Foundation is a nonprofit organization that uses its loan programs to work with more than 12,000 churches and Christian organizations across North America. It has more than 18,000 investors.
It is expected that Davis will take over as the foundation's CEO in 2026 after a transition period where he will work alongside current CEO Craig Dunn.
"Having worked with Norwood over the last 16 years, I’m excited for the future of WIF," Dunn said. "His experience, leadership, and network with churches across the country will expand our capacity to serve churches better.
"More importantly, his heart for seeing local churches thrive and serve their communities at a higher level and his love for local church pastors aligns with our mission and culture.”
Anthony Ferrari will replace Davis as 12Stone's chief financial officer on July 1.
It will be a significant change for 12Stone. Davis had been part of the church's staff for 17 years. His community involvement outside the church has included work with the Gwinnett Chamber, the Gwinnett County Public Schools Foundation, Street Grace, the Georgia Gwinnett College Foundation and the Gwinnett Medical Center Foundation. He has also served on several citizens budget advisory boards for Gwinnett County government.
"Norwood established 12Stone in the community with 'Compassion' ministries serving in the Chamber of Commerce and multiple roles throughout the county," 12Stone Senior Pastor Kevin Myers said in a statement.
"He simultaneously served as CFO and was central to all our campus expansions and growth. His business acumen and Kingdom heart are second to none. Without a doubt, Norwood was the God-ordained CFO for the work of God through us."
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
