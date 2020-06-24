Northside Hospital has completed the launch of a new brand, Health Choice Urgent Care, and is now offering COVID-19 and antibody testing.
Health Choice, formerly ChoiceOne Urgent Care, celebrated the new name with a ribbon cutting ceremony last week in Sugar Hill, representing a reintroduction of the Gwinnett County centers to the community in conjunction with new ownership and management.
In March, Northside Hospital Inc. acquired ChoiceOne Urgent Care of Gwinnett and partnered with the Nashville-based Urgent Care Group to manage and operate three locations in the Gwinnett County area.
“We are pleased to continue to serve the Gwinnett County community by offering convenient, affordable and efficient on-demand care at Health Choice,” Debbie Mitcham, president and CEO of the Northside Hospital Gwinnett campuses, said.
Health Choice’s three locations in Gwinnett County are in Hamilton Mill, Sugar Hill and Grayson. All centers are open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The centers offer walk-in urgent care and occupational health services, accept all major insurance and have affordable self-pay options. Additionally, all Health Choice centers are Veterans Affairs authorized urgent care providers.
For more information about services and locations, visit www.healthchoiceuc.com. For more information about COVID-19 and antibody testing, visit www.healthchoiceuc.com or visit your nearest Health Choice center.
