Months after merging with Gwinnett Medical Center, Northside Hospital is looking to expand its footprint in the northeast metro area by offering surgeries in Hall County.
Northside announced it is asking the Department of Community Health for a Certificate of Need permit to open an outpatient surgery center on Friendship Road in Hall County. Hearings on the request are expected to begin Dec. 21.
"As part of the CON application, the Braselton Specialty Surgical Center has pledged to offer charitable health care services to uninsured or underinsured patients with a program similar to one Northside utilizes in Alpharetta and Woodstock," hospital officials said in an announcement.
"It would partner with local charity clinics for patient referrals, and physicians would donate surgical services. All related charges would also be waived to patients in need."
If the CON permit is issued, the center — referred to in state documents as the Braselton Surgical Specialist Center — would occupy 22,500 square feet of space in an existing Northside facility at 1255 Friendship Road, according to state records. It is expected to help Northside serve residents of 13 northeast Georgia counties.
The Department of Community Health considered the proposal last year and denied the proposal. The hearing on Dec. 21 is on an appeal of that decision.
The facility, if the appeal is successful, would have three operating rooms, one endoscopy room and procedures offered there would include orthopedics, urology, gastroenterology, general surgery and neurosurgery, according to Northside officials.
Hospital officials also said it would "primarily attract patients for outpatient surgical services who traditionally drive to Northside facilities for procedures."
The move comes months after the long-anticipated merger between Northside and Gwinnett Medical Center — which saw Gwinnett Medical's facilities changes names to feature the Northside name — wrapped up in August.
It also comes as Northside seeks zoning approval to build a new medical office complex near Coolray Field and the Mall of Georgia. Gwinnett County's Planning Commission voted to recommend approval of the project this past week and it now heads to the county's Board of Commissioners for a final decision.