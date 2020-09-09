Registration is now open for the 2020 Northside Hospital Paint Gwinnett Pink 5K Walk/Run for Breast Cancer, which will be a virtual event his year.
Hospital officials said the event will be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will conclude with a live-streamed award ceremony on Oct. 24.
“Although we are in a pandemic, breast cancer continues to impact lives in our community, the nation and the world,” said Jennifer Griffin, oncology physician liaison and co-founder of Paint Gwinnett Pink. “It is our passion and purpose to gather together, virtually, to celebrate survivorship, cheer on those in the middle of their fight, and remember the beautiful lives lost.”
Participants are encouraged to walk or run on their own – in their best running gear or their pajamas. Registration is $35 and includes a long-sleeved T-shirt. All participants will be entered to win overall race awards and other prizes.
Now in its fifth year, Paint Gwinnett Pink is held during Breast Cancer Awareness Month and supports breast cancer programs at Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Northside Hospital Duluth. Money raised provides improved access to:
• Cutting-edge imaging technology for earlier diagnosis.
• Mammograms.
• Transportation and other assistance needed for cancer treatments.
The 2020 event honors “Today’s Heroes” – cancer survivors, caregivers, health care providers, volunteers and family members and friends who have walked alongside cancer patients or who have lost loved ones to cancer.
“We are excited to be able to continue our PINK tradition,” said Karen Eggers, Paint Gwinnett Pink 2020 chair. “This event means so much to the community and by moving things virtual, we are able to reach an even larger audience – nationwide!”
For more information or to register for the virtual 2020 Paint Gwinnett Pink 5K Run/Walk, visit support.paintgwinnettpink.com.
