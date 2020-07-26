Northside Hospital recently announced it has hired four new doctors to join its network of physicians in Gwinnett County.
The hospital system said Dr. Peter Mann is joining Northside Center for Urogynecology, Dr. Cici Zhang is joining Georgia Colon & Rectal Surgical Associates and Drs. Esther Lee and V. Sunny Sambhara are joining Northeast Georgia Diagnostic Clinic.
Mann specializes in robotics and non-robotic minimally invasive surgery and non-surgical treatments for pelvic floor disorders, including pelvic organ prolapse, stress urinary incontinence and overactive bladder. He is board-certified in obstetrics, gynecology, female pelvic medicine and reconstructive surgery.
He graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine with a doctoral degree in medicine and did his residency in obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Maryland Medical System.
Northside Center for Urogynecology has offices in Atlanta and Snellville.
Meanwhile, Zhang completed her colorectal surgery fellowship at Georgia Colon and Rectal Surgical Associates and also did her residency in general surgery at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, where she was chief resident. She specializes in laparoscopic surgeries as well.
Zhang earned her medical degree from the University of Indiana and is board certified in general and colorectal surgery. She is also a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons.
Georgia Colon & Rectal Surgical Associates has offices in Sandy Springs and Lawrenceville.
Lee is board-certified in endocrinology, diabetes, metabolism and internal medicine and has eight years of medical practice experience in diabetes, thyroid disease, osteoporosis and pituitary disease. She did her residency at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and earned her medical degree from Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine.
And, Sambhara is board-certified in pulmonology with specializations in pulmonary medicine, asthma and COPD, critical care medicine and interstitial lung diseases. He did his fellowship at the University of Arizona College of Medicine and earned his medical degree from Morehouse School of Medicine.
Northeast Georgia Diagnostic Clinic has locations in Gainesville and Braselton.
