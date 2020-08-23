Northside Hospital recently announced two medical offices associated with the hospital system in Gwinnett County have welcomed new doctors.
Dr. Jessica Reynolds has joined Northside Gwinnett Surgical Associates in Lawrenceville while Dr. Michael Gottsman has joined Arthritis and Total Joint Specialists in Braselton.
Reynolds is a general surgeon with specialties in minimally invasive surgeries, such as those that use robotic or endoscopic procedures while Gottsman is a board-certified, fellow-trained orthopedic surgeon with specializations in hip and total knee replacements, as well as techniques that allow patients to have a surgery and immediately go home afterward.
Reynolds earned a doctoral degree from the University of Toledo College of Medicine and did her general surgery residency at the University of Southern California. She also did a minimally invasive surgery fellowship at the University of California San Diego.
“Dr. Reynolds is trained to treat a variety of common health issues such as gallstones, appendicitis, diverticulitis, and various lumps and bumps,” Northside Hospital officials said. “With her additional training in minimally invasive procedures, Dr. Reynolds is also skilled in treating diseases like GERD, Barrett’s esophagus, esophageal cancer, achalasia, gastroparesis, gastric cancer, hernias and previous surgical complications so that patients have less down time, less pain and much quicker recovery.”
Meanwhile, Gottsman has a fellowship training in tertiary sports medicine and foot and ankle surgery.
“He has been seeing patients at Arthritis & Total Joint Specialists in Gainesville since October 2019, but previously served the Gainesville community for 18 years,” Northside officials said.
Northside Gwinnett Surgical Associates can be reached by calling 770-962-9977 or visiting gwinnettsurgicalassociates.com. Arthritis and Total Joint Specialists can be reached by calling 770-292-6500 or visiting arthritisandtotaljoint.com.
