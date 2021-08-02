Northside officials said the multi-year agreement also restores access to Northside’s Gwinnett and Duluth hospitals as well as the Glancy Rehabilitation Center and Northside Gwinnett Extended Care Center for people enrolled in employer-sponsored and individual plans, effective Aug. 1.
The announcement ensures UnitedHealthcare members enrolled in employer-sponsored, individual and Medicare Advantage plans will have uninterrupted access to care at Northside’s Atlanta, Cherokee and Forsyth hospitals.
Northside officials said the multi-year agreement also restores access to Northside’s Gwinnett and Duluth hospitals as well as the Glancy Rehabilitation Center and Northside Gwinnett Extended Care Center for people enrolled in employer-sponsored and individual plans, effective Aug. 1. The agreement brings the Gwinnett hospitals back into the insurer's fold after being out of network for five months.
All four Gwinnett facilities have also joined the network for UnitedHealthcare’s Medicare Advantage plans, including the UnitedHealthcare Group Medicare Advantage National PPO plan.
UnitedHealthcare members will have continued access to Northside’s physicians and outpatient facilities.
“Our more than 30-year partnership with UnitedHealthcare was a significant factor in our successful renewal. Our many years of commitment to patient care directed both of us throughout this process," Scott Wade, vice president of Northside Hospital, said. "We are pleased that we have come to an agreement that provides the necessary resources for Northside to deliver the standard of care that is consistent with our reputation in the communities we serve.
"We look forward to continuing to provide Northside patients and UnitedHealthcare members the best possible health care experiences.”
Said said Junior Harewood, CEO of UnitedHealthcare in Georgia: “Our top priority throughout our negotiations with Northside was to ensure the people we’re honored to serve have continued access to quality care at affordable, sustainable rates, and the renewal of our longstanding relationship accomplishes that goal. We appreciate Northside’s collaboration in achieving this outcome.”
In Georgia, UnitedHealthcare serves nearly 1.2 million people enrolled in employer-sponsored, individual, Medicare and Medicaid plans through a network of 145 hospitals and more than 29,000 physicians and other care providers.
