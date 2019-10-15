Hot off the heels of Northside Hospital finalizing its move into Gwinnett, the metro area healthcare system is moving forward with plans to expand its footprint with a new site near Coolray Field.
Northside has filed a zoning request with Gwinnett County, asking that an20-acre property at the northwest corner of Buford Drive and Rock Springs Road be completely zoned for commercial uses. The property is currently split between commercial and residential zonings and the hospital system, which finalized the absorption of Gwinnett Medical Center this summer, wants to build a pair of medical office buildings on the site.
This is Northside’s first big move in Gwinnett since it completed the merger with Gwinnett Medical Center.
“Many Gwinnett County residents use Northside Hospital for their health care,” said Debbie Mitcham, the CEO of Northside Hospital in Gwinnett and Duluth, in a statement. “With other developments underway and nearby shopping and entertainment, we want to ensure access to care where our patients live, work and play.”
The Gwinnett County Planning Commission is scheduled to take up the request at its meeting in December. Once the Planning Commission reviews the case and makes a recommendation, it will be forwarded to the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners for a final decision.
Plans submitted to Gwinnett County show Northside wants to build two four-story buildings facing Buford Drive. Each building at the site would have about 100,000 square feet of medical office and clinic space.
The application lists four planned entrances to parking lots at the site. Two of them would be located on Rock Springs Road, a third connecting to the intersection of Buford Drive and Laurel Springs Crossing and another one on Buford Drive.
Construction of the building is expected to be done in two phases.
In addition to the zoning request, Northside is also seeking a special use permit that will allow heights of up to 65 feet for the buildings.
The hospital’s request is just one of a handful of major projects that are being planned along the Buford Drive corridor between the Mall of Georgia and Coolray Field.
Earlier this year, county leaders approved plans for Fuqua Development’s massive Exchange at Gwinnett mixed-use project a few feet north and across Buford Drive from the Northside site. The Exchange at Gwinnett will be located between Laural Springs Crossing and Interstate 85.
Building plans were filed for the Exchange project in late August and early September.