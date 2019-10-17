Grayson area residents can now get primary care as well as cardiology, OB/GYN, gastroenterology and 3-D mammography services from Northside Hospital without leaving south Gwinnett.
The hospital, which recently merged with Gwinnett Health System, opened its Northside Grayson Health Center at 1132 Athens Highway, Suite 207, on Thursday afternoon. Festivities included a ribbon cutting ceremony and tours of the facility.
The facility is part of a network of facilities designed to extend Northside’s services in Gwinnett beyond its two hospitals in Lawrenceville and Duluth.
“It is truly a great day for Grayson and Northside Gwinnett to really be planting a flag here,” Northside Duluth Chief Operating Officer Jay Dennard said. “At our heart and core is that we believe health care is local.
“You really need to try to provide the services and care for those in need as close to home as possible, and for us to bring those services to the people of Grayson was a mission that we had as a priority for many years.”
Thursday was the second time in less than four months that Northside Hospital or its Gwinnett predecessor, Gwinnett Medical Center, has opened a health care facility in the Grayson.
The new facility differs from the ChoiceOne Urgent Care Clinic that Northside Gwinnett, which was known as Gwinnett Medical Center at the time, opened in Grayson in July. That facility is designed to handle urgent medical care needs for the Grayson area.
The new facility that opened Thursday, however, is designed to handle the area’s primary care and specialist needs.
“Health care is not a one size fits all so urgent care provides a solution for the busy Gwinnett lives for the busy people in Grayson and beyond where they could come in with a flu or a sinus infection 12 hours a day,” Northside Gwinnett Vice-President of Planning and Business Development Michael Boblitz said.
“But, in the end, you really need primary care. You have to have primary care and you have to have specialists. That’s so important so we intentionally located primary care and urgent care in each market for that reason, because it’s not a one size fits all.”
The primary care providers at the new Grayson facility are Dr. Sangita Sharma and Dr. Sorin Vladescu. Sharma had been practicing in Grayson before, but had moved to Loganville and Snellville after they had to move out of their previous Grayson location.
She said patients who had stuck with her practice through those moves were “ecstatic” that she is back in Grayson, however. Sharma said the feeling is mutual among her staff as well.
“We’re really local people who know everybody here so we’re really super excited to be back, and we’re not only back, we’re bigger and better,” she said.
The location will also offer specialists services including cardiology, gastroenterology, OB/GYN services and 3-D mammography services offered at the facility on select days of the week.
The OB/GYN services will be provided three days a week by Gwinnett OB/GYN Associates while Northside Cardiology will provided the cardiology services one day a week. Gastronenterology specialists will also be available one day a week as well.
Primary care services will be available each day of the week that the facility is open.
Boblitz said Northside wanted to place the specialists and primary care services together since many times a need to see a specialist comes from a visit to a primary care physician.
Like the ChoiceOne Urgent Care facility in Grayson, it is designed to have a spa-like feel to make patients more comfortable.
For now, the plan is to have the new facility open Monday through Friday.
“But we may expand,” Boblitz said.