Northside Hospital announced it is opening a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Lawrenceville this week to help local residents get vaccinated against the coronavirus disease.
It’s Northside Gwinnett Resource Center in Lawrenceville is one of five sites in the Northside Hospital System that begin distributing the vaccine on Monday. The center is located at 665 Duluth Highway, Suite 101.
People who will be eligible to get vaccinated at Northside’s vaccination sites include: health care workers; long-term care facility residents and staff; adults ages 65 and older as well as their caregivers; K-12 teachers and other licensed or exempt workers in Pre-K and childcare programs; adults who have intellectual and developmental disabilities, as well as their caregivers; and parents of children with complex medical conditions.
“Northside is administering vaccines based on current supply and cannot confirm which first dose you will receive prior to your appointment,” hospital system officials said.
People will have to make an appointment to get vaccinated. Anyone who has questions about appointments can send an email to Covid19vaccine@northside.com.
Hospital officials said they are also posting additional information about COVID-19 and the vaccine at www.northside.com/covid-19. Appointments can also be made by visiting that site and picking a location.
In addition to the Lawrenceville site, other locations in Northside’s system where the vaccine will be distributed include Cherokee Bluffs in Canton), Northside Forsyth Browns Bridge Church in Cumming, Northside Roswell Urgent Care Center in Roswell and Perimeter Summit in Sandy Springs.
