Northside Hospital Gwinnett is offering several new resources for the community.
Peachtree Corners Internal Medicine to now part of the Northside Hospital Healthcare System network. Dr. George Aubley will lead efforts at the practice located at 6460 Spalding Drive, Suite A in Peachtree Corners.
Aubley is a board-certified physician in internal medicine with over three decades of practice experience. He has served the Dunwoody, Norcross, Peachtree Corners and Roswell areas of metro Atlanta since 1993. Aubley specializes in the diagnosis, treatment and management of medical conditions in adult patients.
Aubley said he believes it is extremely important for him to understand his patient’s unique health and family circumstances, so that he is able to provide expert personalized medical care.
Peachtree Corners Internal Medicine offers comprehensive physical exams, hypertension, high cholesterol and diabetes management, as well as in-house EKG’s.
Northside Gwinnett Women’s Health, formerly Gwinnett Gynecology and Maternity, also recently joined Northside Hospital. Under the new ownership, Dr. Janice H. Pressley, Dr. Carmen McGee and physician assistant Betsy Weiss will continue to see patients in the Snellville office.
The office will continue to offer bone density testing, diagnostic ultrasounds, in-office gynecologic procedures, obstetrics and gynecologic care.
Lastly, Women’s Specialists of Northside Gwinnett, a Northside network provider, has a new office in Lawrenceville. It is located at 601A Professional Drive Suite 310.
Dr. Melanie Watkins is a board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist who specializes in high-risk pregnancies, adolescent gynecology and infertility management. She is experienced in family planning and prenatal care for LGBT patients, as well as contraception education and menopause management.
Outside of delivering babies, Watkins also treats uterine fibroids and abnormal bleeding, and she performs procedures such as hysteroscopy and hydrothermal ablations.
Certified Nurse Midwife Tonya Hemmings specializes in well-women care, health screenings, contraceptive care and sexually transmitted disease screenings. Her expertise also includes prenatal care, from labor and delivery to postpartum management and breastfeeding support.
Women’s Specialists of Northside Gwinnett is a full-service obstetrics and gynecologic practice serving women at all stages of their lives with excellent health care. The obstetrics and gynecology experts provide personalized care designed to meet the individual needs of its patients.
To learn more about Women’s Specialists of Northside Gwinnett or to schedule an appointment, visit womensspecialistsng.com or call 770-643-4115.
Call 770-449-6320 to learn more or to make an an appointment with Peachtree Corners Internal Medicine.
For Northside Gwinnett Women’s Health, visit ngwomenshealth.com or call 770-972-6464 to make an appointment.
