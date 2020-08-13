Northside Hospital Gwinnett is about to take on a major expansion that is expected to essentially double the capacity of the existing emergency department.
The Lawrenceville hospital received the green light from the Georgia Department of Community Health to begin a $57 million dollar of the emergency department this week. The project is slated to include both renovation and new construction work.
“This major expansion will greatly enhance Northside’s patient care resources in this rapidly growing region, where we want to make a real difference in people’s lives,” said Debbie Mitcham, president and CEO of Northside Hospital in Gwinnett and Duluth.
Since finalizing its merger with Gwinnett Medical Center in 2019, Northside has undertaken a plan of expanding medical services in Gwinnett County, including the opening of the Northside Grayson Health Center last October, as well bringing in several new medical providers and working on plans for a medical office facility near the Mall of Georgia.
The expansion of the emergency department at Northside Hospital Gwinnett is expected to take just over a year to complete, with Northside officials pegging a fall 2021 completion date.
The project is expected to include a renovation of the existing emergency department as well as the adjacent imaging services area. In addition to that renovation work, there will also be a two-story addition to the hospital next to the south tower. That addition will have space for 27 exam rooms and 30 observation beds.
Once completed, the emergency department at the hospital will occupy more than 75,000 square feet of space.
“While this year has presented significant challenges to the health care industry, Northside has not wavered from its commitment for quality health care in Gwinnett," Mitcham said. "This project is transformative and will be a huge asset for our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.