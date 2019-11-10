Volunteers demonstrating healthy lungs vs smokers lungs.jpeg

Volunteers demonstrate the difference between healthy lungs and smokers lungs during Northside Hospital's recent Breathe Better Gwinnett event.

 Photo: Northside Hospital

Northside Hospital recently highlighted lung health, particularly awareness and education of potential health issues, with its Breathe Better Gwinnett event.

The event took place at the GMC Health Park-Lawrenceville on Oct. 14. Attendees got to learn about the early diagnosis and treatment of lung disease through activities that included: a breathing lung exhibit; onsite education and consultation; inhaler demonstrations and free spacers; free lung function testing; free lipid profile and blood glucose testing; free bone density screening; and free flu vaccines.

There were also prize drawings and other giveaways.

Hospital officials said anyone who would like to register for a lipid profile, blood glucose testing, lung function testing or a bone density test can call 678-312-5000 and press 1 to get information about classes.

