Northside Hospital recently highlighted lung health, particularly awareness and education of potential health issues, with its Breathe Better Gwinnett event.
The event took place at the GMC Health Park-Lawrenceville on Oct. 14. Attendees got to learn about the early diagnosis and treatment of lung disease through activities that included: a breathing lung exhibit; onsite education and consultation; inhaler demonstrations and free spacers; free lung function testing; free lipid profile and blood glucose testing; free bone density screening; and free flu vaccines.
There were also prize drawings and other giveaways.
Hospital officials said anyone who would like to register for a lipid profile, blood glucose testing, lung function testing or a bone density test can call 678-312-5000 and press 1 to get information about classes.