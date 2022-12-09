Rendering of new Northside Hospital Gwinnett patient tower (May2022) (2).JPG

This rendering shows what the new inpatient tower at Northside Hospital Gwinnett will look like once it is completed. The tower is expected to be one of the tallest, if not the tallest, buildings in Gwinnett County and make Northside Gwinnett the largest campus in the Northside Hospital system.

 Photo: Northside Hospital

Northside Hospital will be building more of the new tower at its Gwinnett campus right away than previously announced, in a move that will make the Lawrenceville site the largest campus in the Northside Hospital system in 2025.

Officials from Northside said the Georgia Department of Community Health gave them the green light on Wednesday to add seven more stories onto the construction that is gearing up for the new inpatient tower that is being built at the Gwinnett campus.