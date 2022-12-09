This rendering shows what the new inpatient tower at Northside Hospital Gwinnett will look like once it is completed. The tower is expected to be one of the tallest, if not the tallest, buildings in Gwinnett County and make Northside Gwinnett the largest campus in the Northside Hospital system.
Northside Hospital will be building more of the new tower at its Gwinnett campus right away than previously announced, in a move that will make the Lawrenceville site the largest campus in the Northside Hospital system in 2025.
Officials from Northside said the Georgia Department of Community Health gave them the green light on Wednesday to add seven more stories onto the construction that is gearing up for the new inpatient tower that is being built at the Gwinnett campus.
That will put the tower at 17 stories, which is the height it was always intended to eventually be, all in one go at construction rather than in phases as was previously planned. It will add 146 patient beds at the hospital, and put Northside Gwinnett at a total of 696 beds.
"This actually will put Northside Gwinnett to the largest facility in the Northside system," Northside Director of Facilities Planning Steve Aslinger said. "This approval we received on (Dec. 7) will take it past Atlanta, which Atlanta is at 622 beds and this will give Gwinnett the 696 beds.
"So, it will be the largest facility in the system."
The tower, when completed, is expected to compete for the title of being the tallest building in Gwinnett County, at a height of 257 feet and six inches. Its closest competitor for the title, local officials had said in the past, would be the Sonesta Gwinnett Place Atlanta hotel, which has at least 15 floors.
Getting the permission to build additional seven floors means the tower will not be built in stages, as had been the plan at one time.
"This approval allows us to go ahead and take it to its full height as we go through that construction," Aslinger said.
With state authorization granted, Northside officials now only need the blessing of the Federal Aviation Administration — since the hospital is near Briscoe Field and the tower will be more than 200 feet tall — to proceed.
The hospital system has already filed paperwork to get the FAA's blessing.
"We're expecting an answer any day," Aslinger said. "Once that comes in, we'll put the cranes up and we'll get to work on the entire structure."
The tower at the hospital in Lawrenceville was technically always designed to eventually be 17 stories tall, but Northside initially only had permission from state officials to build the first 10 stories.
So, the original plan was to build the first 10 stories for now. That would have put Northside Gwinnett's maximum capacity at about 550 patient rooms. That plan called for the building to be designed so that the seven additional floors could built on top of the tower at a later date and take the height to 17 floors.
Aslinger said there has been a continued, growing demand for beds at the Gwinnett campus as county grows in population. The need was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
"We put in for the 10 stories and knew that was a volume need, and then continued to watch the growth happen in Gwinnett County," Aslinger said. "We have worked with the state and looked ahead to what that growth is going to take us through in seven to 10 years.
"And, so as we get this new facility open in 2025, we're going to be ready for that growth that's going to be coming over that period of time. It feels really good to know that we can get ahead of the curve so we are not feeling cramped and pressured."
The new tower will lead to some shuffling around and modernizing of some departments at Northside Gwinnett.
One-third of the beds in the tower will be used for critical care, which will replace the original intensive care unit that was built at Northside Gwinnett in the 1980's, according to Aslinger. The intensive care rooms will be larger than what the current ones with upgrades to meet patient needs.
The original ICU space will be backfilled with pre-op services.
The remaining two-thirds of the new beds in the tower will be split between intermediate and acute care patients.
"From a clinical perspective, we monitor what's going on and where the demands are, whether they're for cardiology or oncology, or neurosurgery, orthopedics, those kinds of things," Aslinger said. "We'll assign the beds appropriately based on patient needs.
"The (part) I'm most excited about is being able to give the intensive care patients the larger rooms and the service that they need."
The new tower is not the only addition going in at Northside Gwinnett. The hospital system has been building a parking deck and a new medical office tower that face Duluth Highway for months. Both of those projects are expected to open around May 2023.
The tower, whose foundation is already under construction is already being worked on, will be located between the new medical office building and the existing hospital.
"I think people are going to see the commitment Northside's made to Gwinnett County and how we're interested in the community there and the desire to have truly quality healthcare at the highest level," Aslinger said.
