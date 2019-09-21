More than 3,500 student-athletes recently pledged to help teammates who they see showing the signs of a concussion.
Trainers from the Concussion Institute at Northside Hospital Duluth, formerly known as Gwinnett Medical Center-Duluth, worked with the players as part of the Team Up Speak Up initiative from Sept. 8 through Sept. 14. The large group of players represented 18 local schools, hospital officials said.
"An initiative of the Concussion Legacy Foundation, the goal of Team Up Speak Up is for as many athletes as possible to hear a simple speech," Northside Hospital Duluth officials said in a statement.
"The core message is that athletes have a responsibility to tell a team leader if they notice concussion signs in a teammate. Part of this initiative includes asking student athletes to take a pledge that they will play a part in helping identify concussion symptoms in their teammates."
Anyone interested in learning more about the Team Up Speak Up initiative can visit concussionfoundation.org/programs/team-up-speak-up.