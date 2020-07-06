Due to the increasing number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19, there is a renewed urgency for plasma donations to support the needs of patients fighting the coronavirus.
Northside Hospital and Atlanta Blood Services are collecting what is known as "convalescent plasma" donations from individuals who have had a lab-confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 and have fully recovered from a COVID-19 infection.
The plasma will be used as an investigational treatment for patients currently fighting the coronavirus disease. According to Atlanta Blood Services, it is presumed that people who have fully recovered from COVID-19 have antibodies in their plasma that can attack the virus.
While this treatment has not been fully studied specifically for the treatment of COVID-19, convalescent plasma has been used in the past to treat outbreaks of influenza, polio, measles, SARS and Ebola.
Qualified plasma donors must be over the age of 18, have previously tested positive for COVID-19 or had a positive COVID-19 antibody test, have been symptom-free for at least 14 days and successfully screen as a blood donor per blood donation guidelines.
For more information or to schedule an appointment to donate plasma, call 404-477-1299 or visit atlantabloodservices.com.
