Northside Hospital recently added six new doctors to its network of providers in Gwinnett County.
Dr. Saif U. Zaman is joining Northside Hospital Orthopedic Institute Sports Medicine’s Lawrenceville location while Dr. Stephen Fisher joined its Braselton location. Elsewhere, Dr. Heval Kelli is joining Northside Hospital Cardiovascular Institute’s Lawrenceville location, Dr. Georgia Hill is joining General Surgeons of Gwinnett and Drs. Gary A. Levengood and Clay Guynn of Sports Medicine South of Gwinnett have joined the Northside Hospital network of providers.
Zaman has specialties in treating foot and ankle injuries, fractures, arthritis, cartilage restoration, ankle instability and deformity correction as well as handling minimally invasive techniques.
Fisher specializes in both operative and non-operative treatments for sports-related injuries as well as musculoskeletal disorders affecting the upper and lower extremities.
Kelli specializes in general non-invasive cardiology as well as preventive cardiology and is a board-certified physician in internal medicine.
Hill specializes in general surgery and has a special interest in surgical oncology. She has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Georgia and earned a biomedical sciences certificate and doctoral degree in osteopathic medicine from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Levengood and Guynn’s team at Sports Medicine South of Gwinnett provide all-inclusive orthopedic surgery and sports medicine — including ConforMIS custom knee and hip replacements, in-office Epidural Steroid Injections , Electromyogram Testing and other interventional spinal procedures — with computer-navigated surgery, innovative arthroscopic techniques, an in-house MRI suite, functional testing and rehabilitation facilities that can treat all forms of orthopedic injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.