After months of disputes, Northside Hospital officials and their counterparts at Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield have reached an agreement to ensure the insurance provider's customers will be covered if they receive medical care at one of Northside's campuses.
Northside and Anthem announced this week that they reached an agreement on new contract terms for patients in Georgia. This includes patients who are treated at Northside's campuses, clinics and medical offices in Gwinnett, including the Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Northside Hospital Duluth campuses.
“Northside Hospital has an unwavering focus on patients and their families, and that always is our mission,” Northside Hospital Vice-President Scott Wade said. “The outcome of our discussions is great news for our partnership with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and our patients.”
Northside and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Georgia have had a partnership for more than 30 years, but there had been an ongoing contract dispute since late 2021. A Fulton County judge had to intervene earlier this year and order that Anthem customers be allowed to continue using Northside facilities while negotiations continued to resolve the dispute.
The new agreement went into effect immediately after it was signed by both sides.
"I’m pleased we were able to come to a resolution on behalf of our members," Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Georgia President Robert Bunch said. "Our new agreement with Northside continues and enhances our partnership, continuing access to quality care for Georgians, which is our focus.
“I want to thank Northside’s Bob Quattrocchi and Scott Wade for their partnership and efforts to find common ground.”
