An extended care facility that has been a part of Northside Gwinnett's campus in Lawrenceville for a quarter of a century, and been recognized nationally for its care, will soon close its doors as the hospital looks to expand its ability to handle inpatient needs, Northside officials confirmed on Thursday.
Northside Gwinnett Extended Care Center residents and staff were notified this week that Northside Health System plans to close the facility. The 33,375-square-foot center has served as an assisted living and rehabilitation center that is as much as a transitional care facility as it is a home. Northside's website describes the center as a place for patients who have recovered enough to leave the hospital but are not quite well-enough to go home.
But, Northside Gwinnett has been trying to expand its inpatient capacity — with a new inpatient wing and medical offices under construction on the Lawrenceville campus — and that has precipitated the extended care center's closure.
"The center’s beds will be reallocated to Northside Hospital Gwinnett to support increasing inpatient needs," Northside officials said in their statement. "This reallocation will provide much needed inpatient beds for the burgeoning Gwinnett area, while the new patient tower is being built on the Northside Gwinnett campus."
The exact closing date had not been decided upon as of Thursday, but a statement from Northside said there will be a "well-planned transition" of the 21 residents currently housed at the center. A spokeswoman for the hospital system said families of people housed at the center will have at least two months to make arrangements to move their loved ones.
There is one option that Northside officials said will be available to families, however.
"A local assisted living system is offering a home for the center’s residents, and it has worked with Northside on transition logistics, should residents make that choice," the hospital system said.
The 70 people who worked at the center are being offered transfers to other jobs in the Northside Gwinnett system as well as training opportunities.
Northside Gwinnett Extended Care Center has built a reputation for providing quality care over the years. It was one of two facilities in Georgia to be rated as "high performing" for short-term rehabilitation and long-term care in U.S. News and World Report's 2021-2022 Best Nursing Home rankings, which were released last November.
The center has 40 semi-private rooms and nine private rooms, according to Northside's website.
It provides occupational therapy, physical therapy, speech therapy, nutritional support, wound care, pharmaceutical, podiatry, radiology, respiratory care, therapeutic activity program, pet therapy, nursing and social work services to its residents
"Northside Gwinnett Extended Care Center has provided a loving and professional environment for residents who required an assisted living home," Northside officials said. "Many strong relationships developed between residents, families, and staff. Countless citizens and organizations in the Gwinnett area provided volunteers, holiday gifts, flowers, food, music, and companionship to residents and staff. Northside deeply appreciates the community’s support."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.