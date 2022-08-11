northside-gwinnett-extended-care.jpeg

Northside Gwinnett Extended Care Center is set to close later this year to the facility can be used for additional inpatient space for the hospital.

 Photo: Northside Hospital

An extended care facility that has been a part of Northside Gwinnett's campus in Lawrenceville for a quarter of a century, and been recognized nationally for its care, will soon close its doors as the hospital looks to expand its ability to handle inpatient needs, Northside officials confirmed on Thursday.

Northside Gwinnett Extended Care Center residents and staff were notified this week that Northside Health System plans to close the facility. The 33,375-square-foot center has served as an assisted living and rehabilitation center that is as much as a transitional care facility as it is a home. Northside's website describes the center as a place for patients who have recovered enough to leave the hospital but are not quite well-enough to go home.

