Gwinnett County residents will get a chance to lace up their sneakers and hit the pavement to fight breast cancer later this month.
Northside Hospital Gwinnett will host its annual Paint Gwinnett 5K Run/Walk on Oct. 26 at Coolray Field, which is located at 2500 Buford Drive in Lawrenceville. This is the fourth year that Northside Gwinnett, which was previously known as Gwinnett Medical Center, has hosted the walk and run event.
“We support Paint Gwinnett Pink each year because it’s a phenomenal way to make a difference in the lives of breast cancer patients in Gwinnett and surrounding communities,” said Jennifer Griffin, community outreach navigator at the Northside Hospital Cancer Institute at Gwinnett.
The annual tradition of holding the Paint Gwinnett Pink 5K began in 2016. Starting this year, it is now a Peachtree Road Race qualifying event.
The annual event is designed to highlight breast cancer awareness and to drive home the importance of early detection, according to hospital officials. At the same time, however, the hospital is also looking to highlight its patients who are battling breast cancer.
Proceeds from the event support the hospital’s Gwinnett Breast Center as well as local breast cancer survivors.
“Since the event’s inception in 2016, we’ve raised funding that has improved access to advanced mammographies, surgical consultations and other diagnostic technologies,” Griffin said.
“It is one of the year’s most important events and we are sincerely grateful for the ongoing support we enjoy, not just from breast cancer survivors, but also thousands in the community.”
Registration is underway online at support.paintgwinnettpink.org and can be done in person starting at 7 a.m. the day of the event. The race itself will begin at 9 a.m.
In addition to the race, there will be a ceremony honoring breast cancer survivors as well as an after-race celebration.