Normally, officials hold a groundbreaking ceremony to kick off a new construction project. But nothing has been normal in the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic — so Northside Gwinnett had to get creative to celebrate the construction on what will be a major expansion of the hospital campus.
So, if a groundbreaking was not possible, why not try something else, like, say, a crane blessing while the project is underway?
That's exactly what Northside Hospital officials did on Tuesday morning. They held a crane blessing ceremony to celebrate the construction that is underway on a new 10-story inpatient tower — which is designed so it can be expanded to 17 stories in the future — and medical office building at the Northside Gwinnett campus in Lawrenceville.
"Just the thought of what we're doing, when I take time to stop for a minute, it just brings chills to me because It's such an amazing thing that we're doing," Northside Hospital Gwinnett System President and CEO Debbie Mitcham said. "It's going to be beautiful and it's going to be exactly what this community needs."
The inpatient tower has been under construction for months, but Northside officials were able to do a formal groundbreaking ceremony for it because of the pandemic.
A ceremony had been considered for this past January, but then COVID case numbers began to rise again and Northside Gwinnett is a hospital, so officials said its staff was needed in hospital rooms rather than at a ground-breaking ceremony.
But, the focus on Tuesday was not on COVID. It was zeroed in on what the hospital will bring to the Lawrenceville area. Mitcham even broke a bottle of champagne on a crane as if it were a boat — taking Northside Gwinnett to a new future.
"What we hope to achieve with this is what we can give back to the community, and so our desire and our goal is to make sure that the community has what it needs to stay here locally (for healthcare needs)," Mitcham said after the ceremony.
"And, part of that is building the infrastructure because this county is huge and it needs more beds, more inpatient beds, and we want to respond to that and respond to the needs of the community."
Once construction is finished on the new tower's 10 stories that are currently approved, it will have 162 patient beds. But that number will increase to about 480 once all 17 stories are built.
Mitcham said Northside Gwinnett currently has about 431 beds. Once the tower is fully built out to 17 stories, the hospital will have a total of nearly 1,000 beds.
That will help out with a crunch on beds at the hospital, according to Mitcham. During the COVID-19 pandemic, a modular building was installed to provide 76 additional beds to treat people who have the disease. The modular building is staying for now.
"There are many days we don't have a lot of beds to spare and, of course, when COVID was here, that was devastating to capacity at the hospital so there is a very big need for beds here in the community," Mitcham said. "This will be a way for us to kind of decompress what the (existing) north and south towers are having to take right now, and our modular building that's over there."
Northside Hospital Health Care System Director of Facilities Planning and Development Steve Aslinger said the rooms in the new tower will be larger than the rooms in the existing towers at Northside Gwinnett. That will allow the hospital to be able to do more in the patient rooms if needed.
"The biggest thing is the inside of the building will have a footprint that can truly be flexible," Aslinger said. "One of the big changes is the cardiology program and doing ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) that we used in COVID to help people sustain life when the lungs and the heart beat didn't matchup.
"The rooms are now big enough for us to do them in any room in this tower."
In addition to the inpatient tower, crews are also building a five-story medical office building at Northside Gwinnett. The building will have 143,828-square-feet of space and house outpatient imaging, ambulatory surgery and various physician practices, according to Northside officials.
A parking deck is also under construction as part of the expansion.
The construction on the parking deck and the medical office building is expected to wrap up in 2023. Construction on the tower is expected to to be finished in 2025.
"The biggest thing that is going to help the campus, quite honestly, is it's going to give more capacity for the patients to be able to get to a room quickly," Aslinger said.
