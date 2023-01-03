Duluth residents Kristen Bogui holds her newborn son, Rick Olando Stegall III, after he was born at 12:21 a.m. on New Year’s Day. Stegall was the first baby born at Northside Hospital Gwinnett in 2023.
Photo: Northside Hospital
Danelle Garcia holds her newborn daughter, Haisley Robin Garcia, who was the first baby born at Northeast Georgia Medical Center-Braselton on New Year’s Day.
It’s not uncommon for families to want to go all out to make the birth of their first child special, but sometimes it’s just a matter of timing.
That was the case for Duluth residents Kristen Bogui and Rick Stegall Jr. Their son, Rick Olando Stegall III, did not wait long after the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Day to make his grand entrance.
In fact, he was the first baby born at Northside Hospital Gwinnett in 2023, making it not just special for his family, but also for hospital staff.
“It made us feel like it is a good sign that this upcoming year is going to be a wild but great one,” Bogui said in a statement released by the hospital.
The new Stegall joins other babies in the area who were welcomed into the world on New Year’s Day.
The little boy weighed 7 pounds and 13 ounces and was 21 inches long at birth, according to Northside officials.
Meanwhile, Northeast Georgia Medical Center-Braselton welcomed its first baby nearly three hours later on Sunday.
The child, a baby girl named Haisley Robin Garcia, is the daughter of Danelle and Virgil Garcia. She weighed 7 pounds and 8 ounces, and was 20 inches when she was born at 3:03 a.m.
Northeast Georgia-Braselton, which is on the Hall County side of the Hall-Gwinnett county line, announced Garcia is Hall County’s first baby of 2023.
Unlike Stegall, however, Garcia is not the first child in her family. She has an older brother, Hendrix.
