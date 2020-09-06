Debbie Mitcham, president and CEO of Northside Gwinnett Hospital, is the most recent addition to the Rainbow Village board of directors.
When asked why she was drawn to Rainbow Village, Mitcham shared, “If you don’t have safety, structure and security – and by security, I mean things like food, an education, a home – it’s difficult to find your way and succeed in this world. I really like the residential aspect of Rainbow Village. They have room enough to serve 30 families at a time, and that goes such a long way in providing that safety, structure and security needed to help families get back on their feet and flourish. Knowing that I have even a small hand in helping people find their way back to self-sustainability will be extremely rewarding for me.”
Mitcham said she first learned about Rainbow Village when Michelle Alcorn, a friend and Community Engagement Director for the nonprofit, invited her to attend the annual We Are Family Benefit Gala last year. She said she was immediately impressed and liked the fact that Rainbow Village’s mission was right in line with her desire to give back to the community that surrounds her hospital.
No stranger to giving back, Mitcham has previously served on the board for Sacred Hearts – a Georgia-based nonprofit that helps girls who’ve been sexually trafficked in Costa Rica. She has also been on mission trips to Haiti, volunteered with Missionary Flights International, served as an Elder of the Presbyterian Church and participated in education sessions with Street Grace – an Atlanta nonprofit that seeks to end domestic minor sex trafficking.
In addition to her involvement with other nonprofit organizations, Mitcham said she hopes her 30 years of experience in business – a large part of which is in the financial arena – will prove valuable to the board. She has served as CFO and VP of Finance for Northside Hospital since 2004 and assumed the role of president and CEO of Northside Gwinnett Hospital in August 2019.
Mitcham joins Michelle Livingstone (Vice President of Transportation for Home Depot), Dr. Jann Joseph (President of Georgia Gwinnett College) and Jill Edwards (Senior Vice President of United Community Bank) as the most recent additions to the Rainbow Village board.
“We have been truly blessed to add Debbie, Jann, Jill and Michelle to our board in the midst of a pandemic,” said Melanie Conner, CEO of Rainbow Village. “That speaks volumes about their dedication to this community and their passion for helping families in need. Debbie’s reputation as a consummate leader and true visionary paired with her down-to-earth personality will undoubtedly prove invaluable to our leadership team and the families that Rainbow Village serves.”
