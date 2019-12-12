Northside Hospital has the green light to build a new medical office complex near Coolray Field and the Mall of Georgia.
Gwinnett commissioners approved a rezoning request to build the two-building complex at the corner of Buford Drive and Rock Springs Road earlier this week. The location is a few yards away from Coolray Field.
“Northside Hospital is excited to be in Gwinnett County,” Sharon Gay, an attorney representing the hospital, told commissioners. “It took a long time to get that deal closed, but (the hospital is) Northside-Gwinnett and excited to present to you tonight what might be the first of several medical office building developments.
“Northside likes to be in and of the community and once they have a hospital presence they like to have medical office buildings around the county to provide more opportunities to people to obtain medical care without having to always go to the hospital.”
The development will be located on 20 acres of land at the intersection and include two, four-story buildings that each have 100,000 square feet of office and clinic space. Northside also requested a special-use permit so the buildings could be 67 feet tall, which is higher than is typically allowed in that area. That permit was approved as well.
“The reason for the height differential relative to what C-2 requires is because medical offices generally require a higher floor to ceiling height to accommodate the particular type of mechanical equipment and imaging equipment that you need in a medical office building,” Gay said.