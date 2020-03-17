Northside Hospital and Eastside Medical Center have instituted new measures to limit access to their campuses in an effort to prevent the coronavirus disease known as COVID-19 from spreading to their patients.
Each hospital has said only select entrances will be available to let visitors and patients inside.
In Northside's case, that includes the main entrance at all of its five main hospitals, although emergency patients are asked to use the emergency department entrance. At Northside-Gwinnett in Lawrenceville, people can also enter through the Women's Center entrance.
Only one visitor per patient in a hospital will be allowed at the five main hospital campuses.
There will be no visitors allowed at the Northside Gwinnett Extended Care Center facility and Northside Gwinnett Joan Glancy in Duluth, however.
Anyone who visits one of Northside's main campuses will have to undergo screenings for respiratory illness and travel history before they will be allowed to enter the hospital.
Northside is asking people to not visit the hospital if they: have a fever or chills, or have been close to anyone who has had either; have a cough or shortness of breath; have had a known exposure to a respiratory illness; or have traveled to a foreign country in the last month.
Meanwhile, Eastside announced March 5 that it too would implement screenings and limit access to its campuses.
Visitors will have to answer questions about recent travel, fever symptoms and respiratory symptoms before they can enter one of Eastside's campuses.
All patients and visitors to Eastside's main campus will have to enter at the emergency room, Women’s Center or the main North and South tower entrances only from 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. on weekdays so they can undergo the screenings. From 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., and on weekends, they will only be allowed to enter through the emergency room or the Women’s Center entrances.
Meanwhile, over at Eastside’s South Campus, patients and visitors can enter through the emergency room or main entrances only from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. on weekdays, and must undergo screenings. From 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. and on weekends, they will only be allowed to enter through the emergency room entrance.
As of Tuesday, there have been seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 identified in Gwinnett County, and a total of 146 confirmed cases across the state.
The Good Samaritan Clinic of Gwinnett also announced measures it will take to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among its patients on Tuesday.
Those steps include screening of people who show up to receive assistance. Good Samaritan Executive Director Greg Lang said people who arrive at the clinic will be asked "a series of questions that help us determine who really needs to be in the clinic and who can be temporarily turned away for their own wellbeing."
Group meetings and classes, non-essential volunteer opportunities, in-person meetings and tours of the clinic have also been temporarily suspended. Lang did not say in a letter to clinic supporters when they would resume.
Lang, who described the outbreak as "a storm like no other in recent memory," acknowledged the clinic could end up facing challenges if patients end up being furloughed or lose their jobs because of a prolonged outbreak-related shutdown. The patients make up a majority of the clinic's financial support, Lang said.
"Our plan of action is to focus on the health and well-being of our team members while continuing to deliver the highest standards of medical and dental care we can," the clinic's executive director said. "At this time, we are equipped to continue normal operations for the next month. Beyond that, it depends on the availability of critical supplies. Many of our routine items are not in stock or are being rationed."
