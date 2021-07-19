Northside Duluth Surgical Group recently announced that doctors Michael A. Hall and Craig McCready joined its practice at the start of this month.
Hall is a board-certified physician in general surgery, specializing in oncologic surgery with an emphasis on minimally invasive procedures. With more than four years of experience, his training also encompasses laparoscopic, hernia repair and robotic cholecystectomy.
Connecting with his patients, allows him to enlighten them about their treatment plans, while empowering them to live healthier and happier lives.
McCready is a board-certified physician in general surgery, and he specializes in critical care medicine and trauma surgery. With over two of years of experience, McCready is dedicated to each patient, providing individualized care plans that aim to accomplish patient goals using the latest in technology and resources. For more information about this practice, call 678-312-7280.
In other Northside news:
Northside Gwinnett Surgical Associates welcomes Dr. Venkata Kakarla
Dr. Venkata Kakarla joined Northside Gwinnett Surgical Associates on July 1. Kakarla is a board-certified physician in general surgery, and he has been fellowship-trained in minimally invasive, bariatric and robotic surgery.
“Cutting-edge technology like minimally invasive and robotic surgery help the patients significantly by decreasing the rate of complications and improve the outcomes along with much reduced recovery time compared to traditional surgery,” Kakarla said.
For more information about Kakarla, go to: gwinnettsurgicalassociates.com.
Northside Thoracic Surgery's Dr. Jess D. Schwartz now seeing patients in Lawrenceville and Braselton
Dr. Jess D. Schwartz is now seeing patients at a new Northside Thoracic Surgery satellite office in Braselton, located at 1270 Friendship Rd, Suite 100. Schwartz continues to also see patients at Northside Thoracic Surgery's Lawrenceville office.
Schwartz is board certified in thoracic surgery with extensive training in minimally invasive techniques including robotic surgery and video-assisted thoracic surgery (VATS). He has special interest in thoracic malignancies and specializes in treating patients with lung cancer, esophageal cancer, mediastinal malignancies, thymoma and chest wall tumors. Learn more at: northsidethoracicsurgery.com.
