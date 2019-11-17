Officials from Northside Hospital-Duluth and Northeast Georgia Medical Center have been named "Hospital Heroes" by the Georgia Hospital Association.
The association recently announced six "Hospital Hero" Award winners, who were recognized for outstanding work in the health care industry. Among the recipients were Northside-Duluth nurse Jenine Morgan and Northeast Georgia Medical Center's Jeff Thompson and Jason Grady.
“These winners represent some of the finest health care professionals in the entire state of Georgia,” said GHA President and CEO Earl Rogers. “We applaud their tremendous efforts and their daily dedication to their hospitals and patients. They are truly deserving of these Hospital Hero awards.”