GHA 2019 Hospital Heroes group.jpg

The Georgia Hospital Association recently announced its six "Hospital Hero" Award recipients. Among the winners were officials from Northside Hospital-Duluth and Northeast Georgia Medical Center.

 Photo: Georgia Hospital Association

Officials from Northside Hospital-Duluth and Northeast Georgia Medical Center have been named "Hospital Heroes" by the Georgia Hospital Association.

The association recently announced six "Hospital Hero" Award winners, who were recognized for outstanding work in the health care industry. Among the recipients were Northside-Duluth nurse Jenine Morgan and Northeast Georgia Medical Center's Jeff Thompson and Jason Grady.

“These winners represent some of the finest health care professionals in the entire state of Georgia,” said GHA President and CEO Earl Rogers. “We applaud their tremendous efforts and their daily dedication to their hospitals and patients. They are truly deserving of these Hospital Hero awards.”

Tags

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta. I eventually wandered away from home and attended the University of Southern Mississippi, in Hattiesburg, Miss., where I first tried my hand at majoring in film for a couple of years. And then political sc