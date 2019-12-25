As nurses cared for an elderly woman who had a terminal illness in New York in the 1990s, Jenine Morgan watched and took note of what they were doing.
The elderly woman was Morgan’s grandmother, so she had a vested interest in the level of care that the nurses provided. Those observations proved to have a deeper meaning, however.
They were a source of inspiration for Morgan, who went on to become a nurse herself.
“That camaraderie with the nursing staff there and the way they took care of her is something that piqued my interest,” she said. “So when she passed, I was actually going into college and wasn’t really sure what I wanted to do, but I started talking to counselors about nursing.
“At the time, I was working at an infertility clinic and in talking to the physicians that I was working with, they pretty much guided me and encouraged me to go into the medical field and I felt like nursing was a good fit.”
Morgan has been a nurse now for nearly 22 years — she’ll hit her anniversary of joining the profession in February — and has made a difference. The Northside Hospital-Duluth clinical nurse manager, whose office is at the Joan Glancy Rehabilitation Center, was named one of the Georgia Hospital Association’s “Hospital Hero” Award recipients last month.
“I’m not one for the spotlight at all, so I’m a little overwhelmed,” Morgan said. “I was a surprised, and honored. It’s a big deal, so I would say I’m honored. At the same time, not to take away from what’s been bestowed upon me, but I do feel like this is all a part of nursing, and what happened (to prompt the nomination) is something I would do in any situation.”
Morgan said she has not been told who nominated her for award, although she suspects it was a supervisor.
As it turns out, the same attention to what was going on around her that initially led to Morgan becoming a nurse also saved the life of a fellow nurse at the hospital, Nicole Grammont, in October 2018.
Morgan was nominated for the “Hospital Hero” award because, while she was filling in as a interim director at the hospital system’s extended care center, she noticed Grammont looked unwell. Morgan insisted the coworker get her blood pressure checked right then.
“She told me she was having high blood pressure issues and that her head was hurting,” Morgan said. “At that time, I decided ‘Let’s get some vitals.’”
In a video produced by the Georgia Hospital Association, Grammont recalled how persistent Morgan was in making sure she was OK.
“She said ‘I don’t like the way that you look,’ and she said ‘Do you want to go to emergency,’” Grammont said. “I said ‘No, I’ll be fine. I’m fine.’ I said ‘You can go,’ and she said ‘Oh no, no, no, you don’t know me. I’m not going until I see you look fine.’”
It turned out Grammont’s blood pressure was high, and continuing to rise to dangerous levels. The blood pressure had risen to over 200, and she started to feel tingling in her body, so the nurse had to be taken to the emergency room as a result.
Meanwhile, Morgan called Grammont’s family and let her sister, who also worked at the center, go with Grammont to the hospital.
It was later discovered that Grammont had a mini-stroke that was kept from being worse because of Morgan’s attention to what was going on.
“If it were not for her, I would have died or had a big stroke,” Grammont told the Georgia Hospital Association. “That’s why I call her my angel.”
Morgan got her nursing education in New York and went on to work at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.
It was in Boston that she met her husband, Willie Gadson.
And love is what ultimately brought her and her husband to Georgia to what was then Gwinnett Medical Center.
“He has family here in the south and we visited her and talked about moving here and so, just to be closer to family, we thought this would be a good move,” Morgan said.
At one point, Morgan’s husband left Gwinnett Medical Center to work for Piedmont Hospital before later moving over to Northside Hospital.
As a result of the merger between Gwinnett Medical Center and Northside Hospital earlier this year, however, the couple can once again say they work for the same health care system.
Throughout her career, Morgan has tried her hand at a few different types of nursing, including ambulatory, travel, medical-surgical and critical care.
“As a nurse, there’s so many different areas that you can go into,” Morgan said. “One thing that I’ve found is (medical-surgical nursing) is not for you, then maybe the operating room is, or maybe critical care is. There’s just so many areas that you can discover with nursing to really find out where you fit in, where you belong, what actually comes naturally to you as a nurse.
“That’s something that interests me. I didn’t really realize at the time (when she started school) how big nursing really was, but once I got into the field, I was able to explore it.”
For the last decade, Morgan has worked as a rehabilitation nurse at the Glancy facility, a job that she described as being like a “second skin.”
“We get to build more of a rapport with the patients and talk with them and their families,” she said. “When they leave, actually the best feeling is when they come back and they want to be peer visitors or they just want to show off and let us know how they are doing.”
In the Georgia Hospital Association video profile of Morgan, Northside Joan Glancy campus administrator and Director Mona Lippitt praised the extensive experience Morgan has gained in different areas of nursing throughout her career.
“Her experience in all of these different areas of nursing I think is what has created this amazing clinical manager,” Lippitt said. “She can just relate to people on all levels and she brings that experience to the forefront.”
Northside Joan Glancy Medical Director Sunil Bhole also praised Morgan’s management of the nursing staff, particularly how she guides and supports the staff, in the Georgia Hospital Association’s video profile of her.
The video featured a few nurses talking about Morgan and how she may be soft-spoken, but she’s also a solid leader on the staff.
“Jenine works largely behind the scenes,” Bhole said. “You don’t see her around a lot, but you feel her impact.”