Hot on the heels of Northside Hospital’s merger with the Gwinnett Medical Center, under the Northside name, earlier this year, the hospital is now expanding its Cardiovascular Institute to Lawrenceville.
Northside officials announced the opening of the new Cardiovascular Institute office at 721 Wellness Way this past week and said Drs. Cindy Grines and Fredy El Sakr will work at the office. Grines and El Sakr are set to begin seeing patients in the early part of this month.
Grines is known for her cardiovascular research, with Northside officials saying she “pioneered primary percutaneous coronary intervention for heart attacks.” She is the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions’s incoming president and Northside Hospital Cardiovascular Institute’s chief scientific officer.
She has board certifications in cardiovascular disease and interventional cardiology.
“My father’s favorite saying was ‘don’t follow the masses,’ so I blazed my own trail and became a female cardiologist at a time when this was unheard of,” Grines said. “I can’t imagine doing anything else and absolutely love my career and helping my patients.”
Meanwhile, El Sakr has board certification in interventional cardiology and specializes in complex coronary artery disease and treatments aortic stenosis and mitral regurgitation.
“As a cardiologist, my mission is to be closely engaged with my patients and provide the highest level of care, as I would want for my own family,” El Sakr said. “I most enjoy developing relationships with my patients… I’m excited to be working amongst colleagues who are as passionate about cardiovascular health and their community’s wellbeing as I am.”
Northside officials said anyone interested in learning more about the hospital’s Cardiovascular Institute can visit northsidecvi.com. They can also call 404-962-6000 to schedule appointments at the new Lawrenceville office.