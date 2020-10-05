The Northeast Georgia Physicians Group (NGPG) is hosting a series of flu shot drive-thru events, including one in Buford on Saturday.
The drive-thru event in Buford will be held Oct. 10 at the Northeast Georgia Physicians Group office located at 4445 S Lee St.
“The flu vaccine is the most effective way to prevent the flu.” said Supriya Mannepalli, an infectious disease expert with NGPG. “It’s also the best way to make sure you stay well and won’t need hospitalization for flu. We have already seen cases of the flu in our community, and we advise getting the flu shot before the end of October. Those with egg allergy can also receive the flu vaccine. We absolutely want you to remain healthy and productive in your community.”
To make it easier for people to get a vaccination, the group has set up the following drive-thru events:
• Oct. 3: Medical Plaza 400 in Dawsonville, 8 a.m. – noon
• Oct. 10: Northeast Georgia Physicians Group, Buford, 8 a.m. – noon
• Oct. 17: NGPG Toccoa, 8 a.m. – noon
• Oct. 24: Medical Park 2 in Gainesville, 8 a.m. – noon
Anyone 6 months to 64 years of age can receive a flu shot at the drive-thru events. Those attending are asked to remember to bring a valid ID and insurance card. Flu shots for uninsured patients are $25.
For more information about other locations offering flu shots near you, go to nghs.com/flu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.