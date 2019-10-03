The National Cancer Institute recently handed out an $11 million grant for cancer research to a group of cancer programs from around the state, including Gainesville-based Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
The grant is intended to help increase enrollment and access to Georgians for cancer-related clinical trials. The five cancer programs that received the grant make up the National Cancer Institute's Georgia Community Oncology Research Program, which is also known as Georgia NCORP, according to Northeast Georgia Medical Center officials.
“We’re proud to be at the forefront of such important research, and to play a part in this integral work to help improve cancer care and access to clinical trials for patients throughout Georgia,” NGMC Cancer Services Executive Director Jayme Carrico said in a statement.
The grant period is expected to last six years. Northeast Georgia Medical Center officials said that, during that time, Georgians who either have cancer or are an increased risk of having cancer will be able to access clinical trials that are funded by the National Cancer Institute. That access will be provided through their cancer physician at one of the NCORP network sites.
The trials are intended to look at new ways for doctors to detect, diagnose, treat or even prevent cancer in a patient.
“The National Cancer Institute created NCORP as a way to provide better access to cancer care — including cutting-edge treatment trials, precision medicine, symptom control, cancer prevention and research for the delivery of cancer care,” said Dr. Charles Nash III, who is the medical director of Cancer Services at NGMC and a medical oncologist with Longstreet Clinic.
“Through NGMC’s work with Georgia NCORP, we are able to provide our cancer patients access to many high-profile, NCI-sponsored clinical trials.”