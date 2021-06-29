Northeast Georgia Medical Center officials recently gathered with their counterparts from Longstreet Clinic and Northeast Georgia Physicians Group on Thursday to ceremonially open the new Braselton Cancer Center.
The center, which opened to patients on Monday, is designed to be a one-stop cancer care destination for people in living in the Braselton area. It is located on the Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton campus, in the Medical Plaza 1 building with its own dedicated entrance.
“We understand how challenging it can be to navigate cancer care,” adds Kevin Matson, vice president of Cancer Services for Northeast Georgia Health System. “Our shared goal is always to create the best possible experience for our cancer patients. From the convenience of a dedicated entrance to the close proximity of services and providers, everything has been designed with patient comfort and healing in mind.”
Northeast Georgia Medical Center is a Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University affiliate and the hospital's Cancer Services program serves nearly 3,000 new patients per year. The Gainesville-based hospital system's officials said Longstreet Clinic and Northeast Georgia Physicians Group are key parts of the cancer program.
The new center brings together the clinic’s Medical Oncology and Hematology and physicians group’s Radiation Oncology, which had previously been located at in separate places. Northeast Georgia Medical Center officials said the move will result in Longstreet Clinic having more than twice the space it previously had, with more examination rooms and a larger waiting area.
“As the Braselton area continues to grow, this larger space for our patients and providers is crucial,” Longstreet Clinic CEO Mimi Collins said. “The unified space means less logistics for patients to worry about, so they can focus on their health. I’m thrilled with the outcome of this group’s hard work and collaboration – a beautiful new healing space welcoming cancer patients with ease and accessibility.”
Longstreet Clinic has 12 medical oncology providers and one of seven practices in Georgia that holds American Society of Clinical Oncology’s Quality Practice Initiative certification. Meanwhile, Northeast Georgia Physicians Group has seven radiation oncologists who will be partnering with Longstreet Clinic's providers. Northeast Georgia Physicians Group is also planning to add a second linear accelerator in Braselton to accommodate future patients demand growth.
“This new collaborative space puts our patients’ needs front and center by providing a more cohesive environment with access to both medical oncology/hematology and radiation oncology services within steps of each other,” says Charles Nash III, the medical director of NGMC’s Cancer Services and medical oncologist with Longstreet Clinic.
Northeast Georgia Physicians Group's primary Braselton radiation oncologist, Malay Rao, added, “The Cancer Center allows opportunity for better collaboration between providers. We are literally just steps from each other, so we can more efficiently coordinate patient care and treatment planning without ever leaving the building.”
