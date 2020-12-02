Northeast Georgia Medical Center made a major step toward opening a new 90,000-square-foot medical plaza in Buford this week.
Officials from the Gainesville-based hospital system, which also operates a major hospital campus in Braselton, joined Buford leaders to break ground on the three-story plaza building on Tuesday. The new facility, which will include an urgent care center as well as other medical offices, will be located at the corner of Buford Highway and South Lee Street.
“This new, multi-tenant building strengthens our commitment to serving this community with one convenient location that provides a wide range of healthcare services,” Northeast Georgia Health System President and CEO Carol Burrell said. “This Medical Plaza will mean more available appointments, with less lead time and much less travel.”
The medical plaza is slated to open in spring 2022 and accommodate more than 100,000 visits per year.
The urgent care facility will be open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m., but that is far from the only medical service provided at the facility. Northeast Georgia Health System officials said it will also feature:
• Cardiology services provided by The Heart Center of Northeast Georgia Medical Center
• An on-site lab
• Family medicine, OB/GYN, urology, sports medicine, orthopedic surgery and general surgery services provided by Northeast Georgia Physician Group
• An imaging center where services such as MRIs, CT scans, X-rays, mammograms, ultrasounds and bone density scans will be offered
“Northeast Georgia Health System has been an outstanding partner with the city of Buford dating back to the 1990s, and they’ve involved us from the beginning of this project to preserve greenspace and integrate into our vision for the downtown area,” Buford City Manager Bryan Kerlin said.
“It’s exciting to see this level of investment closer to the city limits, especially at such a highly visible intersection, and the Medical Plaza will provide an array of great healthcare services, which should help improve the health of so many people in this community."
Although construction is just beginning on the facility, and an opening is more than a year away, family medicine appointments and cardiology appointments at the medical plaza facility can already be made.
Anyone who would like to schedule a family medicine appointment can visit ngpg.org/buford or call 770-848-5200. Patients who would like to schedule a cardiology appointment can visit heartngmc.org/buford or call 770-848-7160.
