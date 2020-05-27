State public health officials have made Northeast Georgia Health System the first health system in Georgia whose hospitals are designated Emergency Cardiac Care Centers, officials at the system have announced.
The Gainesville-based health system, which has a campus in Braselton, recently received the designation from the Georgia Department of Public Health after undergoing an evaluation that included site inspections as well as an emergency cardiac care process and equipment assessment. The system’s main campus in Gainesville received a Level 1 designation while the Braselton campus received a Level 2 designation and NGMC Lumpkin received a Level 3 designation.
“Receiving the ECCC designation is such a tremendous accomplishment for our team,” NGMC regional STEMI coordinator Jason Grady said in a statement. “But this achievement extends far beyond the walls of our system – connecting first responders, emergency departments and cardiologists throughout the regions to ensure each patient receives the level of care they need.”
The Emergency Cardiac Care Center designation was created through legislation passed by the Georgia General Assembly in 2017. That legislation was signed into law at Northeast Georgia Medical Center’s Gainesville campus.
“Jason, our cardiologists and our entire team worked tirelessly for this designation to become a reality – and we had strong support from Gov. Nathan Deal, Sen. Butch Miller, Sen. Renee Unterman and Rep. Lee Hawkins,” Northeast Georgia Health System President and CEO Carol Burrell said. “NGHS has a rich history of being the leader in cardiac care, and that legacy continues today.”
The different levels of Emergency Cardiac Care Center designations represent different levels of cardiac care that a hospital is allowed to give patients.
A Level 1 designation means the hospital is authorized by state officials to perform open heart surgery as well as interventional cardiac catheterizations, and a Level 2 designation means a hospital can only perform the catheterizations, according to Northeast Georgia Health System officials. A Level 3 designation means the hospital can only stabilize the patient until they can be brought to a Level 1 or Level 2 center.
“Receiving ECCC designation speaks volumes about the level of cardiac care NGHS provides,” said Dr. Ryan T. Whitney, interventional cardiologist and chairman of The Heart Center of NGMC, in a statement. “Our continued dedication to excellent heart and vascular care – both routine and in emergency situations – is saving lives throughout our community and beyond.”
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, The Heart Center of NGMC’s cardiologists have continued offering routine heart care to patients. Northeast Georgia Health System officials said patients can make appointments via video chat during the pandemic by calling 770-534-2020 or visiting heartNGMC.org.
