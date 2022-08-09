Northeast Georgia Medical Center has spent the last few months expanding its surgery services at its Barrow campus in Winder.
The hospital's surgeons staff has nearly doubled, as has the types of surgeries offered at the campus. Patients can get general surgeries, podiatry, orthopedics, urology, endoscopy, ophthalmology and pediatric dentistry at the hospital now.
“We’ve worked diligently to demonstrate for the people of Barrow County that their hometown hospital provides high quality, compassionate care,” NGMC Barrow interim president Sonja McLendon said. “Now, we’re excited to expand the scope of surgical services to better care for our ever-growing community.”
The surgical services provided at Northeast Georgia Medical Center's Barrow campus is in addition to emergency services, outpatient infusion, heart services, imaging and radiology, laboratory services, pulmonary rehabilitation, wound healing and stroke care. The expanded surgical staff, however, is expected to allow patients to be able to get surgeries at the campus more often.
Northeast Georgia-Barrow patient Pamela Boundy, who lives about 10 miles from the campus, went to the hospital for emergency care when she broke her shoulder. While she was there, she found out she could get a total shoulder replacement at the hospital.
“It was a relief to have my surgery so close to home,” Boundy said. “I’m very thankful to be in a place that could handle complex surgeries like mine.”
Boundy praised the hospital's surgical staff and the treatment she received while she was in their care.
“I had a great experience and some wonderful people taking care of me,” she said. “While I hope I don’t need surgery again any time soon, it’s nice to know we have more options and even more expertise than ever before.”
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
