braselton ground breaking GROUP for media release.jpg

Pictured left to right, Eric Marsh; Chris Jennings, director of pastoral care; Spence Price, chair, Northeast Georgia Medical Center board of directors; Carol Burrell, president and CEO of NGHS; Anthony Williamson, president, NGMC Braselton and Brian Steines, CFO of NGHS.

 Photo: Northeast Georgia Medical Center

Those who live in and around Braselton will soon be seeing changes to the North Georgia Medical Center campus located there.

This past week the medical system celebrated the upcoming expansion of the Braselton hospital with a groundbreaking event.

