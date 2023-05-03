Those who live in and around Braselton will soon be seeing changes to the North Georgia Medical Center campus located there.
This past week the medical system celebrated the upcoming expansion of the Braselton hospital with a groundbreaking event.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY... * Affected Area...Portions of north and central Georgia. * Timing...Wednesday afternoon into the evening. * Winds...Northwest at 15 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...Minimum relative humidity values from 22 to 25 percent. * Impacts...Due to low humidity and high winds in addition to the dry fuels, any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... This warning includes the Chattahoochee and Oconee National Forests. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring...or will occur within 24 hours. Please refer to the local burn permitting authorities on whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside...use extreme caution. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of the Red Flag Warning. &&
Those who live in and around Braselton will soon be seeing changes to the North Georgia Medical Center campus located there.
This past week the medical system celebrated the upcoming expansion of the Braselton hospital with a groundbreaking event.
“We began planning for the Braselton campus almost 20 years ago, working with community leaders who shared our vision for what this hospital could become,” Anthony Williamson, president of NGMC Braselton said in a news release. “This expansion is not only a reflection of the growth of the Braselton area, but also of our original plan to continue to add comprehensive, much needed health-related services for the community.”
The expansion project began late last year, hospital officials said, with the first phase expected to be completed in summer 2025, and the second phase completed in 2026. The total estimated cost of the entire planned expansion is nearly $565 million and includes:
• 235,000 square feet of new clinical space, including two new patient care floors and 150 licensed acute care beds – bringing the hospital’s total licensed bed count to 284.
• Increasing the number of treatment rooms in the Emergency Department from 23 to 46 to care for more people quickly and efficiently.
• Adding more than 200 new parking spaces for patients and visitors.
• Expanding the pharmacy, laboratory, kitchen and other support spaces.
Hospital officials said a Certificate of Need has also been awarded by the state to add four operating rooms to expand available surgeries and procedures. Additional expansion also includes the construction of an endovascular operating room for the performance of vascular and cardiac catheterization cases.
Areas for care before and after surgery will also be expanded.
“We’ve seen this growth coming for years and have been planning accordingly to be sure we were able to continue caring for this wonderful community,” said Carol Burrell, president and Chief Executive Officer of NGHS. “When the pandemic hit, as challenging as it was, we knew we needed to continue to look up and out and move forward with this expansion.
"We’re ultimately reinvesting in the overall health of our region – whether that’s through the care we provide, creating new jobs or the ripple effect that high-quality health care can have in a community.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Cinco de Mayo is Friday. How are you planning to celebrate?
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.