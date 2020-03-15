Two patients at Northeast Georgia Medical Center-Braselton have tested positive for the coronavirus disease known as COVID-19, hospital officials have announced.
Northeast Georgia Health System said it was notified Sunday that two people had the disease. They are being treated at the Hall-County-based hospital system's Braselton campus. It was not immediately clear if they were already patients before they were tested for COVID-19, or if they were brought there after they tested positive for the disease.
Hospital officials said they could not specify whether the patients were tested before or after they were admitted to the hospital because of privacy issues.
“Our physicians, nurses and other staff are following all guidelines from the CDC to provide the best possible care,” says Anthony Williamson, president of NGMC Braselton. “That includes keeping the patients in negative pressure rooms, wearing personal protective equipment and following all recommended cleaning procedures to help keep patients and all others in the hospital safe. People in our community should continue coming to NGMC Braselton for care as they need it.”
The announcement of the positive cases came after the hospital system released details about how visitations its campuses will work. Patients and visitors will be screened when they arrive at the hospital campuses.
Visitors will be able to enter Northeast Georgia Medical Center-Braselton at its main entrance from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m., and its emergency department entrance 24 hours a day. People coming to the hospital will be allowed in based on their answers to the screening questions, as well as any symptoms they are showing.
The Northeast Georgia Medical Center's main campus in Gainesville, visitors and patients can enter at the north patient tower (24 hours a day), the south patient tower (6 a.m. until 9 p.m.), the outpatient building (6:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays), emergency department (24 hours a day) and Wisteria Building (6:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays).
