Northeast Georgia Medical Center-Braselton recently received awards from the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association for the level of care it provides to stroke, heart and diabetes patients.
Photo: Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton
Photo: Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton
Several Northeast Georgia Medical Center campuses, including the one in Braselton, recently received awards from the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association for the level of care they provide to stroke, heart and diabetes patients.
The two associations presented Get With the Guidelines and Target accreditation awards to three Northeast Georgia Medical Center campuses. In addition to the Braselton campus, the other Northeast Georgia locations which were cognized were the Gainesville campus and the Barrow campus, which is located in Winder.
