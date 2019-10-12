Northeast Georgia Medical Center is partnering with Emory Healthcare to treat patients who are battling cancer.
The Gainesville-based Northeast Georgia Health System announced it has become an affiliate of Emory’s Winship Cancer Institute through the Winship Cancer Network. That means patients at Northeast Georgia Medical Center will have access to new cancer research and care through the network. That includes continuing patient and provider education, officials from the medical center and Emory said.
“We’re honored to be affiliated with the elite level of care provided by Winship Cancer Institute,” said Carol Burrell, president and CEO of Northeast Georgia Health System. “This partnership brings together two of the top cancer programs in the region with a mutual goal of providing the best possible care and experience for our patients, right here in our community.”
Northeast Georgia Medical Center and Emory said they will work together on patient care, cancer care coordination, clinical research and education as well as cancer program development and initiatives.
Winship Cancer Institute also has 275 therapeutic clinical trials and research projects to which patients at Northeast Georgia Medical Center will now have access.
“We are very excited to partner with Northeast Georgia Medical Center and to provide area residents with improved access to cutting-edge cancer treatment options,” said Dr. Walter J. Curran Jr., Winship Cancer Institute’s executive director, in a statement.
“Patients will benefit from the expertise of NGMC’s local physicians being supported by the multidisciplinary teams of consulting physicians at Winship.”