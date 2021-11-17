Pictured L to R: Susan Bennett, executive director for Hospice of Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Charles Stephens, Diane Stephens, and Carol Burrell, president and CEO of Northeast Georgia Health System.
The Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) Foundation recently received the single largest gift commitment in the organization’s history. Charles and Diane Stephens have pledged a $5 million estate gift to support the construction of the system’s first freestanding hospice house.
“This gift is a huge milestone for Hospice of Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC), the Foundation and our community,” said Chris Bray, president and chief development officer for the NGHS Foundation. “This gift means that NGMC will be able to serve even more hospice patients than before in a dedicated facility. Our hospice program has benefited from our community’s generosity for many years, and we are honored to help the Stephenses’ vision come to life in this way.”
The construction of the hospice facility is projected to total $10 million. In order to break ground, an additional $5 million in commitments are needed.
“We could not be more grateful to the Stephenses and hope others will join them to make this dream a reality,” said Susan Bennett, executive director for Hospice of NGMC. “A dedicated hospice facility is an identified need in our community, and we’re overjoyed to see it becoming a reality. Many families will benefit from this gift for generations to come.”
To donate to Hospice of NGMC and help raise the remaining funds needed to break ground on this project, please visit nghs.com/hospice-house.
