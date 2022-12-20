Northeast Georgia Medical Center file photo (copy)

Northeast Georgia Health System recently announced several new leaders for the hospital system, including a new president for its main hospital campus in Gainesville.

John Kueven came over from Wellstar Health System earlier this month to be the new president for Northeast Georgia Medical Center-Gainesville while Diane Poirot joined NGMC as its new chief human resources officer in August. And, Chief of Staff Melissa Tymchuk will take on the responsibilities of retiring Chief Strategy Executive Tracy Vardeman in addition to her existing duties.