Northeast Georgia Health System recently announced several new leaders for the hospital system, including a new president for its main hospital campus in Gainesville.
John Kueven came over from Wellstar Health System earlier this month to be the new president for Northeast Georgia Medical Center-Gainesville while Diane Poirot joined NGMC as its new chief human resources officer in August. And, Chief of Staff Melissa Tymchuk will take on the responsibilities of retiring Chief Strategy Executive Tracy Vardeman in addition to her existing duties.
“It’s an exciting time across our thriving communities,” Northeast Georgia Health System president and CEO Carol Burrell said. “We’re impacting the health of our community every day, and we’re thrilled to have some new faces around to help us continue bringing our best each day.”
Kueven previously oversaw Wellstar’s Cobb and Paulding hospitals as a senior vice-president, and he was the chief operating officer for Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital near Houston, Texas before that.
As Northeast Georgia Medical Center-Gainesville’s new president, he will not only oversee that hospital campus’ operations, but also oversee things at the New Horizons long-term care centers as well as the mental and behavioral health services that are offered through Laurelwood.
Poirot was the chief human resources officer at Yuma Regional Medical Center in Arizona prior to being hired by NGHS.
She also served in human resources at CHI St. Luke’s Health and Harris Health System in Houston, Texas; Travis County government in Austin, Texas; the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston; USDatalink in Baytown, Texas; and several other health systems in the past.
Meanwhile, Vardeman is leaving NGHS for retirement after spending the last 31 years with the hospital system. Northeast Georgia officials said she has been key in directing the shape and trajectory that NGHS has taken since the early 1990’s.
She was initially the hospital system’s director of planning and later became its chief strategy executive.
“Very few people have had an impact on the health of our entire region like Tracy has,” Burrell said. “From leading a campaign to get state approval to bring heart surgery to Gainesville in the early 2000s, to pushing the vision of what is now the NGMC Braselton campus throughout the 2010s, to uniting community leaders in the fight against COVID-19 in the 2020s, she has worked tirelessly behind the scenes to improve the lives of many she’ll never meet.
“And, in true Tracy fashion, she didn’t retire until we had a clear plan to keep the work going.”
Tymchuk was NGHS’ executive director of strategic marketing before she became the hospital system’s five years ago. She has also served as the hospital’s interim chief human resources officer and the NGHS Foundation’s interim chief development officer.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
