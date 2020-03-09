A Gwinnett middle school student’s art may get national exposure and impact school bus safety on a large scale.
Northbrook Middle School student Huyen Pham’s poster design placed second at the National School Bus Safety Poster Contest. She was accompanied by Keith D. Thompson, Northbrook Principal, and her teacher Tricia Boston. GCPS Director of Fine Arts David DuBose presented the award.
“Huyen is a top-notch and very talented student with a passion and skill for visual arts,” DuBose said.
Pham’s entry won multiple competitions before competing in the U.S. contest. Students from across Gwinnett County Public Schools submitted works for this year's School Bus Safety Poster Contest in September with the theme, "Red Lights Mean Stop!" In September, members of the GCPS Transportation department and fine arts office selected Pham to move onto state. Following state, Pham’s award was sent to compete on the national level.
In December of 2019, the National Association for Pupil Transportation selected the national winners. Pham received a $100 cash prize and the poster has the possibility to be used in materials for the National Association for Pupil Transportation.
“We are certainly proud of this young artist,” Dubose said to members of the Gwinnett County Board of Education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.