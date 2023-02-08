When the seniors at North Gwinnett High School gathered in August for the first day of school, it’s likely Samantha Fraser topped them all with her “what I did over the summer” stories.
Fraser, 19, spent 10 weeks this summer (missing the first several weeks of school) competing on the reality show “All-Round Champion,” a Canadian production broadcast nationally by BYU.tv. “All-Round Champion” has for five years featured nationally recognized junior athletes from the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, and its fifth season focuses on para-athletes.
Comprised of 10 episodes featuring nine disabled athletes competing in nine sports, “All-Around Champion” editions are released every Sunday at 8 p.m., with three episodes already available as of late January. As opposed to having athletes compete in their proclaimed best sport, the cast members teach their chosen sport to each other, with the final episode revealing the all-around champion.
For the Sugar Hill resident, who was born missing a portion of her left leg and has long competed in adapted sports, joining the “All-Round” cast may well be her best story of the summer.
“When ‘All-Round Champion’ reached out to me, it was on Instagram. I thought it was a scam and I ignored it,” said Fraser, who plays on the Blazers wheelchair basketball team and is proficient in a host of adapted sports. “By the time I realized it wasn’t a joke, it was so late in the casting season that they had already cast the wheelchair basketball player, Jackson.
“We joked the entire time we stole each other’s sports because he has competed nationally in seated track — he has more awards in track than basketball, and I have more awards in basketball than in track. They asked if we wanted to switch and I said yes and he said no because we had not met. He said had he known it was me he would have switched.”
When asked what it feels like to see herself on television, Fraser (who is forbidden to talk about the show’s final outcome) said, “It’s becoming more real seeing myself on TV. I knew it was going to happen, but if feels so much more real. It’s definitely interesting to see what they keep and what they get rid of filming-wise. We filmed about 40 hours each week for each (one-hour) episode.”
On the first episode of the fifth season of “All-Round,” Fraser said, “I want to be part of this competition to spread the word about adapted sports and I’m also competitive so I want to win everything.”
Although she has competed in track and field events with her prosthetic leg, Fraser taught and coached her “All-Round” colleagues for seated events.
“I was a novice at coaching seated track because I haven’t done it very long,” said Fraser, whose coaching was highlighted in the first episode. “For as long as I can remember, I did track ambulatory but then switched to seated and back to ambulatory. I didn’t know it was going to be seated. I talked to coaches and teammates who have done seated, and I didn’t want to be the first coach but I was.”
Fraser’s mother Susan said that her daughter was fitted for a prosthetic leg when she was 2 and hasn’t slowed down since.
“She started walking a lot sooner than the (experts) thought she would,” said Susan Fraser, who has four other children. “She was up and moving in a daycare center and wasn’t going to sit around and crawl with a bunch of 2-year-olds there, so she just got up and started walking on this prosthetic leg.
“The rest is history — she’s active, she loves to play, and she did any activities she could possibly do. As soon as she was old enough we had her kicking a soccer ball.”
Fraser soon moved into adaptive sports and got involved locally with the Gwinnett Heat and Blaze Sports (for whom she currently plays wheelchair basketball). As a result, she is proficient and active in a number of athletic pursuits, including track, swimming, archery and tennis, among others.
“And that’s her circle of friends, who also participate in these sports,” said Susan Fraser. “She is the youngest of my five children and has really kept me going.”
The nine athletes appearing on “All-Round” compete in track, boxing, rowing, swimming, sledge hockey, climbing, basketball, go ball and sailing. Fraser said her favorite sports were sledge hockey (and adaptation of ice hockey) and go ball (a sport designed for the visually impaired).
“Go ball is such a unique game and not a normally adaptive sport I would be able to try,” she said. “It was a lot of fun learning it.”
Fraser has also grown close with her fellow combatants and the group of nine usually chats after an episode to dissect the proceedings.
“I did make some good friends,” she said. “We still talk in a group chat. After each episode we all go on it and talk about what they kept in and what they didn’t include and what we remember from behind the scenes. I hope to be able to see one of my friends during spring break.”
And feedback has been positive, although some of Fraser’s fans don’t necessarily appreciate one of the contestants (who will go nameless here).
“My family, friends and neighbors really like it, except they don’t really like one of the athletes,” she said. “I’ve gotten quite a few text messages that they don’t like this particular athlete. It was a guy. We lived with each other for 10 weeks, so we became like siblings.”
Fraser hopes to continue competing on wheelchair basketball on the collegiate level and holds offers from both Alabama and Arizona. She said her college decision rests on where she can secure a scholarship.
She said her involvement in adapted sports has been beneficial in many ways.
“I have been in adapted sports community for quite a while,” she said. “I used to do a few able-bodied sports and I transitioned to adapted sports, and the adapted sports community is such a tight-knit group. At basketball tournaments I have so many friends from teams that we’re playing, but when we’re not playing we like to hang out together.
“Everyone there you have something in common with, no matter who you are, where you came from or your race. We all have similar experiences and I always find someone who has gone through the same things I have. I have made some really lifelong friends in the adapted sports world.”
