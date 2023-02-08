When the seniors at North Gwinnett High School gathered in August for the first day of school, it’s likely Samantha Fraser topped them all with her “what I did over the summer” stories.

Fraser, 19, spent 10 weeks this summer (missing the first several weeks of school) competing on the reality show “All-Round Champion,” a Canadian production broadcast nationally by BYU.tv. “All-Round Champion” has for five years featured nationally recognized junior athletes from the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, and its fifth season focuses on para-athletes.