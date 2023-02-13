North Gwinnett Middle School orchestra teacher Sarah Ball has been honored with the 2023 Elizabeth A. H. Green School Educator Award.
According to Gwinnett County Public Schools officials, Ball earned the recognition "for her profound impact on string education in her community, state, and beyond." The honor is a national award presented annually by the American String Teachers Association (ASTA) to one school string teacher with a current and distinguished career in a school orchestral setting.
“I am honored to receive the Elizabeth A. H. Green award from ASTA. I accept this award with a humble heart on behalf of the thousands of teachers that change lives every day," Ball said.
From her award nomination letter, her co-teacher Amy Clement stated, “… she is a passionate music educator who enjoys sharing her love of teaching with others. She has recruited countless numbers of students, mentored many student teachers, inspired hundreds of music educators, and of the highest compliment, she has even had several former students become orchestra teachers to follow in her footsteps.”
As a creative mind and innovative advocate for string education, Ball has connected, inspired, taught, coached, and developed current and future generations of string students and teachers. According to GCPS officials, Ball has not only been a leader in Gwinnett County schools "but also shared her light beyond her school district with incomparable engagement and motivational strategies in state, local, regional, and national presentations, and guest clinician performances. Her service to the profession is greatly valued and appreciated."
The award reviewers also noted these activities as incredibly influential – including serving as GMEA orchestra division chair, as Georgia ASTA president, and as a member-at-large on the national ASTA board. The impact that she has made in guest conducting roles not only influences those students in the ensembles, but also their teachers and families.
Clement also wrote, “What a gift she has, and we are so thankful that she has chosen to share it! In the foreword to The Modern Conductor, Mark Gibson states, ‘The task of imparting and sharing what we know of music with future generations of performers and listeners is not merely the conductor’s sacred responsibility; it is among our greatest delights’ (Green and Gibson, 2004). This quote fully describes Sarah Ball as the amazing music educator she is because the work she does each day results in her sharing a joy and a love for music to so many individuals, in so many different settings.
"Those that have had the privilege of being influenced by Mrs. Ball know that she always leaves situations, performances, organizations, ensembles, and classrooms better than she found them. Her impact goes beyond the students in her classroom and contributes to the overall good of the profession in ways that will long not be forgotten.”
Ball will receive the award during a presentation at the national conference in Orlando in March.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.