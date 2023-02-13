North Gwinnett Middle School orchestra teacher Sarah Ball has been honored with the 2023 Elizabeth A. H. Green School Educator Award.

According to Gwinnett County Public Schools officials, Ball earned the recognition "for her profound impact on string education in her community, state, and beyond." The honor is a national award presented annually by the American String Teachers Association (ASTA) to one school string teacher with a current and distinguished career in a school orchestral setting.

