North Gwinnett Middle School eighth-grader Jillian Vacha likes to be around books, and as a result, she gets exposed to a lot of words.
The 13-year-old is an avid reader who is a fan of book series such as Harry Potter or Percy Jackson, and she volunteers at the Suwanee library branch every Thursday.
“She likes to read a lot and wanders around the library, so she keeps in touch with books,” her father, Zach Vacha, said.
The middle schooler benefited from that exposure to books and words on Saturday when she won the Gwinnett County Spelling Bee at Discovery High School in Lawrenceville.
Vacha said the fact that she not only made it to the finals of the competition, but won the championship was unexpected.
“It feels great because I didn’t really plan on winning,” she said. “I wasn’t even sure I’d get into the top 15.”
The top 15 spellers advanced to the oral round of the county spelling bee. The top 14 of those spellers advance to the Regional Spelling Bee, which will be held Feb. 22 at Discovery High School.
Due to the format of spelling bee, the 15th place speller from Gwinnett’s bee serves as the county’s alternate for the regional bee.
The bee began with easy words to spell, such as “plumbing” and “squawk,” and gradually became more complex, such as “calamitous” and “palladium” and “Connemara.”
There were occasional “vocabulary” rounds where the students were given a word and its spelling and then had to chose between two options for what the definition of the word was.
By the time spellers got to the finals round, where the field of competitors was down to just Vacha and Roberts Elementary School student Erica Pham, the words were less complex, including “tarmac” and “deodorant.”
The round only lasted three words, however, with the championship-winning word being “porridge.”
“I was surprised (to hear it called) because it’s an easy word for me,” Vacha said. “And, then I was like, ‘I think I might win.’”
This was actually the second time Vacha has finished among the top 15 spellers in Gwinnett County Public Schools. She also made it into the top 15 when she was a fifth-grader at Level Creek Elementary School.
As for her interest in books, Vacha said she has read all of the books in the Harry Potter, Percy Jackson and Hunger Games series. Her favorite serialized books are the “Heroes of Olympus” books in the Percy Jackson series — she said they are “rich in vocabulary” and have interesting storylines.
“What really helps with words that you don’t know is to read a lot, because I find these words will come up in complex books,” Vacha said.
She’s also read more teenager or adult-oriented books, including Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice,” and a few of Agatha Christie’s novels, such as “Murder on the Orient Express.”
She is currently doing a re-read on the Harry Potter books and is already eyeing what types of books she wants to handle next.
“(The Harry Potter series) is much more interesting once you know all of the vocabulary and it’s better to read it when you’re older — the last time I read it, I was really young,” Vacha said. “And, after that, I’m planning on reading the classics, you know, the really old books like ‘War and Peace.’”
Vacha does more than read lots of books, however. She is also a member of the chorus at North Gwinnett Middle School and has earned “All State” chorus honors a few times, and enjoys musical theater.
She’s also a member of the student council at her school, serving as the student relations committee chairwoman.
“We’re pretty proud of her,” her father said.
Pham finished in second place while Twin Rivers Middle School student Jayce McKelvey came in third.
The remainder of the top 14 who will advance to the Regional Spelling bee include: Berkeley Lake Elementary School’s Aaron Nguy; Burnette Elementary School’s Nicole Lee; Crews Middle School’s Sally Nguyen; Duluth Middle School’s LanAnh Doan; Grace Snell Middle School’s Tolwani Olasupo-Akinola; Hull Middle School’s Abhiram Kapaganty; Jordan Middle School’s Soloman Bey; McConnell Middle School’s Alayna Burger; Osborn Middle School’s Megan Coffey; Trickum Middle School’s Bonsa Agie; and Woodward Mill Elementary School’s Muhannad Abukar.
Harmony Elementary School student Jason Pham will be Gwinnett’s alternate for the regional bee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.