The North Gwinnett Kiwanis Club’s annual Father-Daughter Dance has been through ups and downs.
In its 12-year history, it’s been moved from an indoor ballroom to outdoors in the cold — and sometimes rain — to the Buford Community Center where it’s settled today. Its consistent location was in limbo about five years ago. It’s grown from a humble community ball to an excuse for dads and daughters to dress up and ride in a limousine to a burgeoning event that draws bigger crowds each year.
Year after year, dads and daughters keep coming back. As the event has grow up, so have the girls who attended it.
Kate Southerland, 11, remembers one year when she rode in a horse drawn carriage outside of the Buford Community Center. The dance she attended at age 3 is one of her earliest memories.
“That was the one where I wore that red dress,” she told he dad, Brian Southerland, who attended the 2020 edition of the dance with Kate and his youngest daughter, Anna Claire.
Brian Pechin and his daughter Tabatha began attending the dance when she was a kindergartener. She’s now a high school sophomore who comes with a group of her friends from school along with their dads.
“It’s a great tradition,” Brian Pechin said. “It gives us a reason to dress up and get together and we go get ice cream and dessert afterwards.”
The event started in 2008 with fewer than 200 guests. Williams and his daughter, Tatum, attended father-daughter dances when she was young, and Williams shared his vision with North Gwinnett Kiwanis Club leadership shortly after joining.
“Even though it was titled a fundraiser, I wanted it to be a night where dads taught their daughters how they should be treated on a date,” Williams said. “I didn’t want to have your typical gymnasium father-daughter dance with dads standing next to the bleachers talking about sports. I wanted it to be like a prom.”
The inaugural dance in February 2009 grew from about 180 original guests to approximately 1,200 that was spread out over two days this past weekend. Williams said he pre-sold 1,100 tickets to the 2020 dance, which out-paced last year’s total of 920 tickets sold. The first dance was held on Feb. 7 and the second was broken into an afternoon and evening session on Feb. 8.
Eric and Dawn Richards operate Richards Studio of Photography in Peachtree City and have been on board since the beginning. They’ve seen girls grow up, soem of them attending each of the 12 dances.
“There’s this magic point where all of the sudden, they go from here,” Eric Richards said, putting his hand four feet off the ground, “to here,” he said, raising his hand about one-and-a-half feet.
Richards Studio of Photography is one piece of a consistent group that Williams has put together that keeps returning year after year. It takes a team, from the reception to coat check to the D.J. — who Williams said first worked pro-bono in 2009 — to catering and refreshments. Williams barely covered the cost in his first year, but guests enjoyed themselves enough to come back and — more importantly — invite friends.
The dance was held at Lake Lanier Islands resort for six years until it out grew the space. The Buford Community Center began hosting the dance in 2015. The event began as a fundraiser for the North Gwinnett Kiwanis Club and turned into a scholarship fund. Over the 11 years of the dance, it has raised money that has impacted roughly 80 students, Williams said.
“We’ve given over $80,000 in scholarships,” Williams said. “Anything that benefits children, but the scholarship is the primary focus.”
The dance is also a community service opportunity to local students. Volunteers from Buford, Mountain View and Lanier high schools were on hand, including Buford students Mohammed Aleethawi and Reese Barron. The two are members of Buford’s Key Club, and they manned food and drink stations in the main ballroom.
Williams’ enthusiasm for providing a wholesome experience has kept pace with the dance’s growth. Each girl that attends the dance gets a red rose. The week of the dance, Williams and some volunteers spent hours cutting the thorns off 700 roses.
With the power of social media, Williams expects there’s still room for his annual dance to grow. To keep guests happy, the man behind the magic is willing to grow with his event.
“You learn something new every year,” he said.
