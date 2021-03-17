For the last two years, North Gwinnett’s Game Day Cheer team has been at or near the top of the state championship pyramid. And in late February, the squad captured its second Georgia High School Association Class AAAAAAA state crown in the last three years.
The Bulldogs finished first among nine teams in AAAAAAA, with West Forsyth (second place), Hillgrove (third place) and Marietta (fourth place) rounding out the top four. Other Game Day teams winning state championships included Lee County (Class 5A-6A), Morgan County (3A-4A) and Haralson County (A-2A). A total of 34 teams competed at the state meet in Carrollton.
“It’s a feeling you can’t describe,” said North Gwinnett Game Day coach Tabatha Johnson. “It’s so exciting. I couldn’t be more proud of the girls, honestly. They worked really hard and set a goal and worked for it. With COVID, you weren’t sure if this was going to happen or not, so we were able to get to do it and we’ve all been on Cloud 9 since we won it.”
At North Gwinnett, there are no less than nine different varsity and junior varsity cheerleading squads, although some teams share members. Besides the school’s Game Day team, the Varsity Competition group finished in the top eight at the 2021 state meet in Macon.
Johnson pointed out that the difference between the Game Day and Competition teams is that while the Competition team specializes in high-level stunts and tumbling, Game Day concentrates on building spirit from the sidelines.
“Game Day is more of a collegiate-style competition now,” she said. “It’s geared more for your spirit sideline cheerleaders. So you have the competitive end – which they did in February this year instead of November – which is more stunts and elite tumbling and that kind of stuff. Game Day is more of the sideline spirit – what you would see on the sidelines at a football game on a Friday night or at a basketball game.”
According to GHSA.net, Game Day competition involves three categories – Band Chant, Situational Cue (or Crowd Leading) and Fight Song.
“Band Chant is performing to something your band would play during a timeout,” said Johnson. “It’s all about crowd involvement and how you utilize signs and flags to get the crowd to yell with you. With the Situational Cue, the judge gives you a situation and on the spot you have to be able to call a defensive or offensive chant. It’s huge in getting the crowd yelling with you.
"And then you perform to your fight song, just as you would on the sidelines if your team scored a touchdown.”
This was the first year the Game Day competition was a sanctioned GHSA event, Johnson said, adding that the previous two state championship events were affiliated with GHSA but this is the first year winning teams get points for the year-end Director’s Cup competition.
Johnson also said that some members of the Game Day squad are also on the Varsity Spirit Football or Varsity Spirit Basketball squads (some are on both) and some also are on the Competition squad, which made for some interesting logistical situations since the state Competition Cheer meet – which is usually in November – was held in February this year.
“All schools run their programs differently,” Johnson said. “The way we run our program at North is you choose what you want to do. My Game Day squad consisted of girls who were all spirit cheerleaders – they all either cheered for football or basketball. A lot of them cheered both football and basketball. There were also some on the Game Day squad that were on the competition squad. It’s a mix of your best and top 24 spirit cheerleaders within your program.
“They had a busy year, especially with the competitive season running into February. That was tough because usually the competition season ends in November, and that’s when we get started with Game Day, so I’m not trying to overlap them or wear them out.”
With eight seniors on the Game Day squad, Johnson feels the team should have a good chance to be a repeat as state champions in 2022.
“This was really special for our seniors because last year they were juniors on the squad and just missed winning the championship and they know what it was like to be so close to winning,” said Johnson. “There are only eight seniors, so it’s not like we’re looking at a big rebuilding year. Our junior group is very big and there was one sophomore and one freshman.”
Members of North's Game Day Cheer team include seniors Ashley Bogtong, Christina Cuadra, LaDania Dean, Kelly Fitzgerald, Isabella Long, Kylie Sobh, Kelly Tharp and Ashlyn Wood. Juniors include Lily Adams, Mary Elizabeth Beavin, Olivia Boyd, Taylor Champitto, Ally Collins, Selah Cook, Melanie Everett, Sydney Himmelbaum, Natalie Claire Johnston, Kendall Leach, Kylie Lynch, Ansley Morrow, Lexie Motz, Sydney Reardon, Leigha Skarzinski, Whitney Ward and Kendall Wood. The team also included sophomore Emerson Halcomb and freshman Chloe Sullivan.
