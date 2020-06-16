Hull Maintenance Technician 3rd Class William Knight will continue to serve his country as a member of the U.S. Navy aboard USS Constitution.
Knight, a Suwanee native and a 2016 graduate of North Gwinnett High School, will serve for another five years. He has already served in the Navy for two years.
USS Constitution, the world's oldest commissioned warship afloat, is his first duty station.
“I am excited for the road ahead and I'm proud to serve,” Knight said.
USS Constitution played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855. USS Constitution was undefeated in battle and captured or destroyed 33 enemy vessels.
The ship earned the nickname of Old Ironsides during the war of 1812 after British cannonballs were seen bouncing off the ship’s wooden hull.
The active-duty sailors stationed aboard USS Constitution normally provide free tours and offer public visitation to more than 600,000 people each year as they support the ship’s mission of promoting the Navy’s history, maritime heritage and raising awareness of the importance of a sustained naval presence.
